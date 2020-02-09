Malang Box Office Collection Day 2: Aditya Roy Kapur & Disha's film takes a good jump; Mints Rs 8.50 crores

Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani starrer Malang hit the screens on Friday, February 7, 2020. The film opened with substantial figures and took a jump on its day 2, minting Rs 8.50 crores that took up the box office collection up to 14.75 crore nett.

Malang Box Office Collection Day 2 report: This Friday, Aditya Roy Kapur, , Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu starrer romantic thriller Malang hit the cinemas. The Mohit Suri directorial opened with a substantial collection of Rs 6.50 Crore nett on day 1, beating Vidhu Vinod Chopra's film Shikara by Rs 5.50 Crore as the latter failed to lock the box office numbers and collected a mere sum of Rs 1 crore on the day of its release.

As per Box Office India, Malang witnessed rapid growth on the second day of its release. The Aditya Kapoor and Disha Patani starrer took a good jump of around 30%, minting Rs 8.50 crores and taking the overall collection upto 14.75 crore nett in two days. The film has been doing decently well at the box office. However, considering the star cast and the plot, it could have opened bigger. The first Saturday seems to have worked for the film and Sunday's collection will give a clearer picture of its fate in the coming week.

Going by the Twitter reviews of Malang, the makers can expect good rise in the box office collections during the coming week. The film has been critically acclaimed for its intriguing plot. Each character has been given a good amount of screen space. Directed by Mohit Suri, Malang is essentially a revenge story of a couple passionately in love. However, their life turns upside down after they meet a corrupt cop. 's action sequences are commendable, Anil Kapoor's lunatic laugh gives the chills, Kunal Kemmu's dark character comes as a shocking climax while Disha Patani adds a breath of fresh air into the film.

The day-wise break of Malang's Box Office Collection:

Day 1 - 6,50,00,000 apprx

Day 2 - 8,25,00,000 apprx

TOTAL - 14,75,00,000 apprx

Watch the trailer here:

Also Read: Malang Movie Review: Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapur’s free spirited romance offers a racy thrill finish

Credits :Box Office India

Read More