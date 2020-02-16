Malang Box Office Collection Day 9: Aditya Roy Kapur & Disha Patani's film shows a drop; Earns Rs 2.50 crore

Malang Box Office Collection Day 9: Aditya Roy Kapur & Disha Patani's film mints in Rs 2.50 crores on its Day 9 and sums the overall collection up to Rs 42.75 crores.

Malang Box Office Collection Day 9: Aditya Roy Kapur and starrer Malang ran smoothly at the Box Office in its first week. The film hit the screens a week ago on February 7 and fared well throughout the week. The opening day saw 6.50 crore nett collections followed by big weekend numbers, Rs 8.25 crores, and Rs 9.25 crores on Saturday and Sunday respectively. However, the Box Office numbers of the Mohit Suri directorial have been going down the slope since Monday. The film received critical acclaim from all corners and Day 8 collections stood at Rs 2.25 crores.

As per Box Office India, Malang raked in Rs 2.50 crores on its Day 9, taking up its overall box office collection up to Rs 42.75 crores in 9 days. Day 9 collections seem better than Day 8 numbers and it is a good sign. The film is inching close to the 50 crores mark which is great for the romance thriller. Malang lost a few screens owing to Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan starrer Love Aaj Kal hitting the screens on February 14, 2020. Earlier, Malang managed to overshadow Vidhu Vinod Chopra's Shikara.

Directed by Mohit Suri, Malang is a revenge story starring Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu. The film explores the romantic tale of and Disha Patani's characters. Anil Kapoor makes for a corrupt cop with a background story while Kunal Kemmu's dark character comes as a shocking twist in the plot. Elli Avram's cameo was an impressive one.

Check out Malang's Box Office Collections:

Day 1, Friday- Rs 6.50 Crore

Day 2, Saturday- Rs 8.25 Crore

Day 3, Sunday- Rs 9.25 Crore

Day 4, Monday- Rs 4 crore

Day 5, Tuesday- Rs 3.75 Crore (estimated)

Day 6, Wednesday- Rs 3.25 Crore

Day 7, Thursday- Rs 3 Crore

Day 8, Friday- Rs 2.25 Crore (estimated)

Day 9, Saturday - Rs 2.50 Crore

