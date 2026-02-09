Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu Box Office: Chiranjeevi film continue to collect in 4th week, worldwide rises to 285cr

Telugu film Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu collected Rs. 3 crore approx in its fourth weekend at the Indian box office. The drop from the third weekend is about 50 per cent, which is a steady hold. The total box office collections for the Chiranjeevi starrer stand at Rs. 243 crore approx. Additionally, the film has grossed Rs. 42 crore (USD 4.55 million) overseas, giving it a worldwide box office sum of Rs. 285 crore approx.

The film is now in the tail end of its box office run. The lack of competition has kept it running, prolonging its run. The 28th day of release, i.e. 4th Sunday, brought in Rs. 1.50 crore approx in Telugu states, which is the second biggest of all time, just behind Baahubali 2. The total in Telugu states stands just shy of Rs. 215 crore. It is currently seventh highest grossing film ever in the twin states. Normally, from a Rs. 3 crore weekend, one would expect another Rs. 4-6 crore, which would have made it enter the top five grossers. However, with the film set for its digital release on Wednesday, its theatrical run is likely to wind down, limiting further box office upside.

MSVPG has overperformed in Andhra Pradesh, particularly in the Coastal Andhra districts, where it is the fourth biggest grosser of all time, ahead of Kalki 2898 AD. Nizam is relatively down at eighth place, but in the context of this film and release period, this is a solid result.

The Territorial Breakdown for Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu is as follows:

Area Gross AP/TS Rs. 214.50 cr. Nizam Rs. 74.25 cr. Ceded Rs. 31.00 cr. Andhra Rs. 109.25 cr. Karnataka Rs. 22.50 cr. Tamil Nadu - Kerala Rs. 2.75 cr. Rest of India Rs. 3.25 cr. INDIA Rs. 243.00 cr. United States USD 3,200,000 Rest of World USD 1,350,000 OVERSEAS USD 4,550,000 WORLDWIDE Rs. 285.00 cr.

