Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu Box Office Collections: Chiranjeevi starrer amass 265 crore worldwide, Biggest Sankranti film in APTS

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu grossed Rs. 22.75 crore approx at the Indian box office during its four-day extended second weekend. That takes the total box office collections for the film to Rs. 224.25 crore approx in India. With another Rs. 40.75 crore (USD 4.50 million) coming from overseas markets, the worldwide box office gross amounts to Rs. 265 crore approx. The film is expected to close around Rs. 280 crore.

The Chiranjeevi starrer has emerged as the highest-grossing Sankranti release in Telugu states with Rs. 197 crore so far, surpassing Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo and Sankranthiki Vasthunam, both of which grossed Rs. 196 crore. It will be crossing the Rs. 200 crore mark on Wednesday and will only be the seventh film ever to do so. Beyond that, the film probably has enough gas in it to reach around Rs. 210 crore in the twin states.

The film has performed best in Andhra Pradesh, with Coastal Andhra districts bringing in almost Rs. 100 crore. The film will eventually rank as the fourth or fifth biggest film of all time here, on par with Kalki 2898 AD and about 80 per cent of Pushpa 2. It is here, where the Sankranti period boost is the most, and the film has capitalised on that. Nizam and Ceded have also done well and will be clearing the Rs. 70 crore and Rs. 30 crore mark, respectively.

Elsewhere, the film has fared superbly in Karnataka, grossing over Rs. 20 crore.

The Territorial Breakdown for Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu is as follows:

Area Gross AP/TS Rs. 197.00 cr. Nizam Rs. 68.75 cr. Ceded Rs. 28.75 cr. Andhra Rs. 99.50 cr. Karnataka Rs. 21.25 cr. Tamil Nadu - Kerala Rs. 2.75 cr. Rest of India Rs. 3.25 cr. INDIA Rs. 224.25 cr. United States USD 3,100,000 Rest of World USD 1,400,000 OVERSEAS USD 4,500,000 WORLDWIDE Rs. 265.00 cr.

