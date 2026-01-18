Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu Box Office Collections: Chiranjeevi starrer at Rs. 188 crore worldwide in 6 days, Rs. 200 crore beckons

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu collected Rs. 22 crore approx on its sixth day yesterday. With that, the Chiranjeevi starrer Rs. 150 crore mark in India, for a total gross of Rs. 156 crore approx. Additionally it has earned Rs. 31.50 crore (USD 3.50 million) approx internationally, giving it a worldwide gross of Rs. 187.50 crore approx. The film will be crossing Rs. 200 crore worldwide today.



Business on day six remained largely on par with day five, with some territories showing minor drops while others registered growth. The Telugu states eased slightly, collecting Rs. 19.50 crore approx, taking the six-day total there to Rs. 136 crore approx. This figure will comfortably top Rs. 150 crore today. As the Chiranjeevi film has already been aided by the extended holiday period, the weekend is not expected to deliver any significant additional surge. Karnataka, however, showed some growth compared to Friday.



The Day Wise Box Office Collections for Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu in India are as follows:

Day Gross Monday Rs. 42.25 cr. Tuesday Rs. 21.25 cr. Wednesday Rs. 21.50 cr. Thursday Rs. 26.00 cr. Friday Rs. 23.00 cr. Saturday Rs. 22.00 cr. Total Rs. 156.00 cr.



Over the years, director Anil Ravipudi has built an enviable track record during the Sankranti festive corridor, delivering multiple major grossers. This includes last year’s blockbuster Sankranthiki Vasthunam, which grossed nearly Rs. 200 crore in the Telugu states. Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu appears likely to top that, and that will add another win in his formidable Sankranti resume.

The Territorial Breakdown for Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu is as follows:

Area Gross AP/TS Rs. 136.00 cr. Nizam Rs. 52.00 cr. Ceded Rs. 21.00 cr. Andhra Rs. 63.00 cr. Karnataka Rs. 15.50 cr. Tamil Nadu - Kerala Rs. 2.00 cr. Rest of India Rs. 2.50 cr. INDIA Rs. 156.00 cr. United States USD 2,500,000 Rest of World USD 1,000,000 OVERSEAS USD 3,500,000 WORLDWIDE Rs. 187.50 cr.

