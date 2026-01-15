Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu Box Office Collections: Chiranjeevi starrer bossing with 109 crore worldwide in 3 days

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu collected Rs. 21 crore approx on its third day at the Indian box office. The three-day cumulative box office collection for the film stands at Rs. 84 crore. With another USD 2.75 million (Rs. 25 crore) approx from overseas markets, the worldwide gross for the film went past Rs. 100 crore mark, at Rs. 109 crore approx.

The third day amounted to Rs. 18 crore approx in APTS. There was a minor drop in collections from the second day in the Telugu states, but occupancies were significantly higher. The drop mainly came in Nizam, where it lost showcasing due to the new release, Anaganaga Oka Raju. In Andhra Pradesh, it remained flat, with some centres dropping while others stayed flat or even grew. Coastal Andhra is expectedly standout performer, but even Ceded and Nizam are posting strong numbers.

Today is Sankranti day in Telugu states, and there shall be a jump in collections with the film expected to fight capacity. Tomorrow will be another huge day, possibly even bigger, and then the film has two weekend days, Saturday and Sunday. In short, the box office for four days will be on steroids, and the film should be looking at over Rs. 160 crore by Sunday, of which around Rs. 140 crore will be from Telugu states.

Over the years, director Anil Ravipudi has built an enviable track record during the Sankranti festive corridor, delivering multiple major grossers. This includes last year’s blockbuster Sankranthiki Vasthunam, which grossed nearly Rs. 200 crore in the Telugu states. Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu now adds another win to his formidable Sankranti resume.

The Territorial Breakdown for Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu is as follows:

Area Gross AP/TS Rs. 73.50 cr. Nizam Rs. 28.25 cr. Ceded Rs. 11.00 cr. Andhra Rs. 34.25 cr. Karnataka Rs. 8.00 cr. Tamil Nadu - Kerala Rs. 1.10 cr. Rest of India Rs. 1.30 cr. INDIA Rs. 83.90 cr. United States USD 1,950,000 Rest of World USD 825,000 OVERSEAS USD 2,775,000 WORLDWIDE Rs. 108.90 cr.

