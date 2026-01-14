Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu Box Office Collections: Chiranjeevi starrer earns 86 crore worldwide in two days

Telugu film Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu held superbly on its second day, collecting Rs. 21.25 crore approx at the Indian box office. That marks a 50 per cent drop from its opening day, which includes previews from Sunday night. Sans previews, the drop was 30 per cent from the true opening day. While that may appear to be a big drop but it is standard for Telugu films to ease off after a strong opening day.

The two-day total box office collections for the Chiranjeevi starrer in India stand at Rs. 63 crore approx. Additionally, the film has grossed USD 2.55 million (Rs. 23 crore) approx internationally, giving it Rs. 86 crore approx worldwide.

The film enters the highly lucrative holiday frame today with Bhogi. For the next week or so, the box office in the Telugu states will be on steroids, particularly in the Coastal Andhra region. The film has met with a positive reception, positioning itself to capitalise on the holiday period.

Over the years, director Anil Ravipudi has delivered several major grossers during the Sankranti festival, including last year’s blockbuster Sankranthiki Vasthunam, which grossed nearly Rs. 200 crore in the Telugu states. Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu has opened substantially higher, and expectations are naturally set for an even bigger final tally. Several centres in Andhra Pradesh are likely to witness record-breaking numbers over the next seven days.

The Territorial Breakdown for the Box Office Collections of Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu is as follows:

Area Gross AP/TS Rs. 55.50 cr. Nizam Rs. 21.00 cr. Ceded Rs. 8.25 cr. Andhra Rs. 26.25 cr. Karnataka Rs. 6.00 cr. Tamil Nadu - Kerala Rs. 0.85 cr. Rest of India Rs. 0.90 cr. INDIA Rs. 63.25 cr. United States USD 1,775,000 Rest of World USD 775,000 OVERSEAS USD 2,550,000 WORLDWIDE Rs. 86.25 cr.

