Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu Box Office Collections: Chiranjeevi starrer goes overdrive on Sankranti, Gross 137cr worldwide in 4 days

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu had a fantastic Sankranti day at the box office, as the film collected Rs. 26 crore in India on Thursday. The film witnessed a 20 per cent jump in collections from the previous day, which takes its four-day running total at the Indian box office over Rs. 100 crore, at Rs. 110 crore approx. Additionally, it has grossed Rs. 27 crore (USD 3 million) approx internationally, giving it a worldwide box office gross of Rs. 137 crore.

The Chiranjeevi starrer saw growth all across the board, whether it was in Telugu states or Karnataka, & Rest of India. In Telugu states, the film grossed Rs. 21.50 crore approx, with an outstanding showing in Andhra Pradesh in both Coastal Andhra and Ceded districts. It was feared that Nizam would not be doing as well, but the film has delivered superb grosses so far. In Andhra Pradesh, the film was essentially at capacity yesterday. In some centres, the film hasn’t got the appropriate shows because of competition from other films. Here, the film was reported to be turning away hundreds of audiences because of a lack of capacity. This excess demand is not just overflowing to other films but should be leading to spillover in the days to come.

The total gross in Telugu states stands at Rs. 95 crore approx. It will be crossing Rs. 100 crore mark today on the fifth day of its release. Today will be another stellar day at the box office, likely on par or better than yesterday. Then there are two weekend days which should see strong returns as well. By Sunday, the film will be around Rs. 175 crore in India, of which Rs. 150 crore plus will be from the Telugu states.

Over the years, director Anil Ravipudi has built an enviable track record during the Sankranti festive corridor, delivering multiple major grossers. This includes last year’s blockbuster Sankranthiki Vasthunam, which grossed nearly Rs. 200 crore in the Telugu states. Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu appears likely to top that, and that will add another win in his formidable Sankranti resume.

The Territorial Breakdown for Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu is as follows:

Area Gross AP/TS Rs. 95.25 cr. Nizam Rs. 36.75 cr. Ceded Rs. 14.75 cr. Andhra Rs. 43.75 cr. Karnataka Rs. 11.50 cr. Tamil Nadu - Kerala Rs. 1.50 cr. Rest of India Rs. 2.00 cr. INDIA Rs. 110.25 cr. United States USD 2,075,000 Rest of World USD 900,000 OVERSEAS USD 2,975,000 WORLDWIDE Rs. 137.25 cr.

