Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu Box Office Collections: Chiranjeevi starrer holds well on 2nd Friday, Worldwide gross rises to 245 crore

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu kicked off its second week, grossing Rs. 3.25 crore approx on Friday at the Indian box office. Almost all of that came from the Telugu states. The twelve-day running total for the film in India stands at Rs. 204.75 crore approx. Earlier on Thursday, the film became not just the highest-grossing film for Chiranjeevi in India, but also his first Rs. 200 crore grosser.

Additionally, the film has grossed USD 4.45 million (Rs. 40.25 crore) internationally, giving it a worldwide box office gross of Rs. 245 crore approx. The film will surpass the Rs. 250 crore mark today, if not, surely tomorrow.

MSVPG has sustained well after the Sankranti holiday period. Although yesterday was the first day of the second week, it being the twelfth day is more like the end of the second week, and its collections are impressive for a Telugu film this deep in run, as they are quite a bit frontloaded. The film should see a big surge over the weekend, particularly on Sunday. There is a big national holiday on Monday for Republic Day, which should collect strongly as well.

The Telugu states have grossed Rs. 180 crore approx so far, moving ahead of Waltair Veeraya as the third-highest-grossing Sankranti release in the twin states. By Monday, it should surpass or will be near to surpass AVPL at second place and soon after it shall overtake Sankrathiki Vasthunam at the top. This is another massive win for the director Anil Ravipudi, who has delivered mega grossers in Telugu states on Sankranti multiple times now, including F2 and Sarileru Neekevvaru.

The Territorial Breakdown for Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu is as follows:

Area Gross AP/TS Rs. 179.75 cr. Nizam Rs. 62.25 cr. Ceded Rs. 26.75 cr. Andhra Rs. 90.75 cr. Karnataka Rs. 19.50 cr. Tamil Nadu - Kerala Rs. 2.50 cr. Rest of India Rs. 3.00 cr. INDIA Rs. 204.75 cr. United States USD 3,050,000 Rest of World USD 1,400,000 OVERSEAS USD 4,450,000 WORLDWIDE Rs. 245.00 cr.

