Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu Box Office Collections: Chiranjeevi starrer opens superbly to 63 crore worldwide first day

Telugu film Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu opened to Rs. 42 crore approx at the Indian box office on Monday. This includes Rs. 11.25 crore approx previews from Sunday night. Additionally, the Chiranjeevi starrer has grossed USD 2.30 million (Rs. 21 crore) approx internationally, giving it a worldwide opening day gross of Rs. 63 crore approx.

For Chiranjeevi, this marks his second biggest opener behind Syeraa Narasimha Reddy in both India and worldwide, the latter by a very small difference. While Syeraa had some collections coming outside Telugu in India, with Hindi and Tamil versions also there, for MSVP, it's all just Telugu.

The opening was solid across the board, but more importantly, the film has been met with a positive reception. This is crucial, as the film now enters the highly lucrative Sankranti holiday period. During Sankranti, the Telugu box office, particularly in Andhra Pradesh, is on steroids for a week or so long stretch. The film is perfectly placed to capitalise on it, setting itself up for a huge run. Over the years, director Anil Ravipudi has delivered several major grossers during the Sankranti festival, including last year’s blockbuster Sankranthiki Vasthunam, which grossed nearly Rs. 200 crore in the Telugu states. Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu has opened substantially higher, and expectations are naturally set for an even bigger final tally. Several centres in Andhra Pradesh are likely to witness record-breaking numbers over the next seven days.

The Territorial Breakdown for the First Day Box Office Collections of Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu is as follows:

Area Gross AP/TS Rs. 37.00 cr. Nizam Rs. 13.25 cr. Ceded Rs. 5.50 cr. Andhra Rs. 18.25 cr. Karnataka Rs. 4.00 cr. Tamil Nadu - Kerala Rs. 0.50 cr. Rest of India Rs. 0.50 cr. INDIA Rs. 42.00 cr. United States USD 1,675,000 Canada USD 125,000 Australia - NZ USD 100,000 United Kingdom USD 200,000 Rest of World USD 200,000 OVERSEAS USD 2,300,000 WORLDWIDE Rs. 63.00 cr.

