Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu Box Office Collections: Chiranjeevi starrer rises to 162cr worldwide in five days

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu had another fantastic day at the Indian box office, collecting Rs. 23.25 crore approx. With that, the five-day running total for the Chiranjeevi starrer stands at Rs. 134.25 crore approx. Another Rs. 28 crore (USD 3.15 million) has come from overseas, giving it a worldwide gross of Rs. 162.25 crore approx. The film is projected to surpass the Rs. 200 crore mark on the seventh day of its release, Sunday.

While there was a 10 per cent drop in collection from Thursday, the drop was mainly outside Telugu states, with APTS staying pretty much on par with Thursday; in fact, Andhra Pradesh saw a growth over Thursday. Nizam did ease off a bit, which is normal and expected. The two Telugu states collected a fantastic Rs. 21 crore approx yesterday, which pushed it over Rs. 100 crore mark, at Rs. 117 crore approx. The Coastal Andhra region is phenomenal, with most centres running at capacity, and that should remain the case for a couple of more days to come.

The Day Wise Box Office Collections of Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu in India are as follows:

Day Gross Monday Rs. 42.25 cr. Tuesday Rs. 21.25 cr. Wednesday Rs. 21.50 cr. Thursday Rs. 26.00 cr. Friday Rs. 23.25 cr. Total Rs. 134.25 cr.

Over the years, director Anil Ravipudi has built an enviable track record during the Sankranti festive corridor, delivering multiple major grossers. This includes last year’s blockbuster Sankranthiki Vasthunam, which grossed nearly Rs. 200 crore in the Telugu states. Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu appears likely to top that, and that will add another win in his formidable Sankranti resume.

The Territorial Breakdown for Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu is as follows:

Area Gross AP/TS Rs. 117.00 cr. Nizam Rs. 45.00 cr. Ceded Rs. 18.50 cr. Andhra Rs. 53.50 cr. Karnataka Rs. 13.25 cr. Tamil Nadu - Kerala Rs. 1.75 cr. Rest of India Rs. 2.25 cr. INDIA Rs. 134.25 cr. United States USD 2,200,000 Rest of World USD 950,000 OVERSEAS USD 3,150,000 WORLDWIDE Rs. 162.50 cr.

