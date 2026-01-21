Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu Box Office Collections: Emerges top grosser for Chiranjeevi worldwide

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu collected Rs. 7 crore approx on Tuesday, registering a 30 per cent drop from the previous day. The decline was on expected lines for two reasons: first, the holiday boost in Coastal Andhra is tapering off, and second, weekday drops for big openers in the Telugu states are generally on the steeper side. With this, the total box office collections for the film in India stand at Rs. 192 crore approx.

Overseas, the film has grossed Rs. 38 crore approx (USD 4.20 million), taking its worldwide total to Rs. 230 crore approx. That makes it the career best grosser for Megastar Chiranjeevi globally, surpassing Syeraa Narasimha Reddy. It will become the same in India in a day or two.

The Day Wise Box Office Collections of Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu in India are as follows:

Day Gross Monday Rs. 42.00 cr. Tuesday Rs. 20.75 cr. Wednesday Rs. 21.50 cr. Thursday Rs. 25.75 cr. Friday Rs. 22.75 cr. Saturday Rs. 22.00 cr. Sunday Rs. 20.50 cr. Monday Rs. 9.75 cr. Tuesday Rs. 7.00 cr. Total Rs. 192.00 cr.

The Telugu states alone account for Rs. 168 crore approx so far. By the end of the current week, this figure should reach around Rs. 177–178 crore, making a Rs. 200 crore total virtually certain, barring any unexpected slowdown. Sankranthiki Vasthunam, also directed by Anil Ravipudi, is the highest-grossing film released on Sankranti at just under Rs. 200 crore. Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu is poised to top that and will set a new high for the festival period.

The Territorial Breakdown for Mana Shankara Vara Pradad Garu is as follows:

Area Gross AP/TS Rs. 167.75 cr. Nizam Rs. 59.00 cr. Ceded Rs. 25.50 cr. Andhra Rs. 83.25 cr. Karnataka Rs. 18.75 cr. Tamil Nadu - Kerala Rs. 2.50 cr. Rest of India Rs. 3.00 cr. INDIA Rs. 192.00 cr. United States USD 2,925,000 Rest of World USD 1,275,000 OVERSEAS USD 4,200,000 WORLDWIDE Rs. 230.00 cr.

