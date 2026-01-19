Hindi OTT Releases This Week Nupur Sanon-Stebin Ben Wedding Border 2 Do Deewane Seher Mein Rashmika Mandanna Karan Johar Shiv Thakare reacts to marriage rumors Akshay Kumar calls 25 years of marriage with Twinkle Khanna Virat Kohli visits Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain Tara Sutaria and Veer Pahariya

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu Box Office Collections: Megastar Chiranjeevi film tops 200 crore worldwide in seven days

Sankrathiki Vasthunam is the highest-grossing Sankranti film in the Telugu states. MSVPG appears favourite to top that.

By Jatinder Singh
Updated on Jan 19, 2026  |  08:31 PM IST |  383K
Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu
Chiranjeevi in Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu (image courtesy of Shine Screens)

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu grossed Rs. 20.50 crore approx at the Indian box office on Sunday, which was its seventh day of release. The Chiranjeev starrer closed its seven-day extended opening weekend or the first week, say it as you will, at Rs. 175 crore approx in India. Additionally, the film has grossed Rs. 36 crore (USD 4 million) internationally, giving it a worldwide box office gross of Rs. 209 crore approx.

The film performed superbly across the board in the Telugu markets, whether it was in the Telugu states or elsewhere. In the Telugu states alone, it crossed the Rs. 150 crore mark within seven days, standing at Rs. 152 crore, which places it as the seventh-highest seven-day grosser in the twin states. The performance is even stronger in Andhra Pradesh, where it ranks fourth, trailing only RRR, Pushpa 2, and Baahubali 2 and surpassing films like Kalki 2898 AD, Salaar, They Call Him OG and others.

Looking ahead, the holiday period is largely over, though there will be some leftovers in the  Coastal Andhra region for some days to come. Sankrathiki Vasthunam is the highest-grossing Sankranti film in the Telugu states. MSVPG appears favourite to top that and cross the Rs. 200 crore mark, though the confirmation will come with how well it holds today and the next couple of days.

The Territorial Breakdown for Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu is as follows:

Area Gross
AP/TS Rs. 152.00 cr.
Nizam Rs. 56.00 cr.
Ceded Rs. 23.75 cr.
Andhra Rs. 72.25 cr.
Karnataka Rs. 17.50 cr.
Tamil Nadu - Kerala Rs. 2.25 cr.
Rest of India Rs. 3.00 cr.
   
INDIA Rs. 174.75 cr.
   
United States USD 2,725,000
Rest of World USD 1,275,000
   
OVERSEAS USD 4,000,000
   
WORLDWIDE Rs. 210.75 cr.

ALSO READ: Border 2 Box Office: Sunny Deol starrer opens advances in India with a bang, Sells 10K tickets in no time

Latest Articles