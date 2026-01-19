Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu Box Office Collections: Megastar Chiranjeevi film tops 200 crore worldwide in seven days

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu grossed Rs. 20.50 crore approx at the Indian box office on Sunday, which was its seventh day of release. The Chiranjeev starrer closed its seven-day extended opening weekend or the first week, say it as you will, at Rs. 175 crore approx in India. Additionally, the film has grossed Rs. 36 crore (USD 4 million) internationally, giving it a worldwide box office gross of Rs. 209 crore approx.

The film performed superbly across the board in the Telugu markets, whether it was in the Telugu states or elsewhere. In the Telugu states alone, it crossed the Rs. 150 crore mark within seven days, standing at Rs. 152 crore, which places it as the seventh-highest seven-day grosser in the twin states. The performance is even stronger in Andhra Pradesh, where it ranks fourth, trailing only RRR, Pushpa 2, and Baahubali 2 and surpassing films like Kalki 2898 AD, Salaar, They Call Him OG and others.

Looking ahead, the holiday period is largely over, though there will be some leftovers in the Coastal Andhra region for some days to come. Sankrathiki Vasthunam is the highest-grossing Sankranti film in the Telugu states. MSVPG appears favourite to top that and cross the Rs. 200 crore mark, though the confirmation will come with how well it holds today and the next couple of days.

The Territorial Breakdown for Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu is as follows:

Area Gross AP/TS Rs. 152.00 cr. Nizam Rs. 56.00 cr. Ceded Rs. 23.75 cr. Andhra Rs. 72.25 cr. Karnataka Rs. 17.50 cr. Tamil Nadu - Kerala Rs. 2.25 cr. Rest of India Rs. 3.00 cr. INDIA Rs. 174.75 cr. United States USD 2,725,000 Rest of World USD 1,275,000 OVERSEAS USD 4,000,000 WORLDWIDE Rs. 210.75 cr.

