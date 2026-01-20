Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu Worldwide Box Office Collections: Chiranjeevi starrer holds strongly on Monday, Grosses Rs 222 crore in 8 days

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu held superbly on Monday, collecting Rs. 9.75 crore approx in India. That brings its running total to Rs. 185 crore approx. With an additional USD 4.10 million (Rs. 37 crore) from overseas markets, the worldwide box office gross stands at Rs. 222 crore approx.

Almost all of the business came from the Telugu states, at around Rs. 9 crore. It held strongly in Coastal Andhra, where the Sankranti holiday effect still persists in the Northern districts of Vizag and Godavari. This will remain so for the next couple of days. The southern district, like Krishna and Guntur are out of the holiday period, and they dropped relatively higher, but they held well nonetheless. Elsewhere, Nizam and Ceded also eased off on expected level.

The total gross in the twin states stands at Rs. 161.50 crore approx. It will be around Rs. 180 crore by the end of this week, which makes Rs. 200 crore virtually certain, minus some unexpected drop. Sankranthiki Vasthunam, also directed by Anil Ravipudi, is the highest-grossing film released on Sankranti at nearly Rs. 200 crore. Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu is poised to top that and will set a new high for the festival period.

The Territorial Breakdown for Mana Shankara Vara Pradad Garu is as follows:

Area Gross AP/TS Rs. 161.50 cr. Nizam Rs. 57.50 cr. Ceded Rs. 25.00 cr. Andhra Rs. 79.00 cr. Karnataka Rs. 18.25 cr. Tamil Nadu - Kerala Rs. 2.75 cr. Rest of India Rs. 3.00 cr. INDIA Rs. 185.50 cr. United States USD 2,850,000 Rest of World USD 1,250,000 OVERSEAS USD 4,100,000 WORLDWIDE Rs. 222.50 cr.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

