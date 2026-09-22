Mandaadi Box Office Collections: Soori starrer adds Rs 3 crore on Monday, grosses Rs 88 crore in 12 days

Mandaadi continued to perform well at the box office. It collected Rs. 3 crore on its second Monday, taking the total cume to Rs. 88.75 crore in 12 days of theatrical run. The movie fetched around Rs. 63 crore in Tamil Nadu so far.

Based on current trends, the movie is heading towards Rs. 100 crore mark. It will be the first Rs. 100 crore film for Soori.

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Day-wise box office collections of Mandaadi are as follows:

Day Box Office Day 1 Rs. 5.25 crore Day 2 Rs. 7.25 crore Day 3 Rs. 11.50 crore Day 4 Rs. 14.50 crore Day 5 Rs. 13 crore Day 6 Rs. 5.25 crore Day 7 Rs. 4 crore Day 8 Rs. 3.50 crore Day 9 Rs. 4.50 crore Day 10 Rs. 7.75 crore Day 11 Rs. 9.25 crore Day 12 Rs. 3.00 crore Total Rs. 88.75 crore

The sports action drama is a big Hit at the box office. It will be interesting to see how far it can go from here on.

Area-wise box office collections of Mandaadi are as follows:

Area Box Office Tamil Nadu Rs. 63.00 crore AP/TS Rs. 16.05 crore Karnataka Rs. 6.65 crore Rest Of India Rs. 3.05 crore INDIA Rs. 88.75 crore

More about Mandaadi

Mandaadi follows Muthukaali, a former champion sailboat racer who returns to his coastal village after years away. When young racer Maari seeks his help to challenge his former friend and fierce rival Sattapuli, Muthukaali agrees to train a local crew for the festival boat race.

As the team prepares to take on Sattapuli’s formidable Tsunami Riders, Muthukaali must confront his past, rediscover his competitive spirit, and seek redemption.

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Apart from the leads, the film also features Mahima Nambiar, Sathyaraj, Krish Hassan, Mithun Jai Sankar, Ravindra Vijay, Bala Saravanan, and others in key roles.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more box office updates.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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