Mandaadi Box Office Collections: Soori starrer sports action drama collects Rs 1.25 crore on Day 14, on track to Rs. 100 crore club

Mandaadi collected Rs. 1.25 crore on its Day 14 (2nd Wednesday), registering a 55 per cent drop from the previous day. The sports action drama took its 2nd week's cume to Rs. 28.50 crore in 6 days, bringing its total cume to Rs. 92.75 crore gross at the Indian box office.

The Soori and Suhas starrer is heading to enter the Rs. 100 crore club in India, possibly by the end of its 3rd Sunday. Mandaadi is a Super HIT venture. It is expected to keep gaining traction even after this milestone. How far it can go from there on will be determined by how it holds in the coming days.

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Day-wise box office collections of Mandaadi are as follows:

Day Box Office Day 1 Rs. 5.25 crore Day 2 Rs. 7.25 crore Day 3 Rs. 11.50 crore Day 4 Rs. 14.50 crore Day 5 Rs. 13 crore Day 6 Rs. 5.25 crore Day 7 Rs. 4 crore Day 8 Rs. 3.50 crore Day 9 Rs. 4.50 crore Day 10 Rs. 7.75 crore Day 11 Rs. 9.25 crore Day 12 Rs. 3.00 crore Day 13 Rs. 2.75 crore Day 14 Rs. 1.25 crore Total Rs. 92.75 crore

More about Mandaadi

Mandaadi follows Muthukaali, a former champion sailboat racer who returns to his coastal village after years away. When young racer Maari seeks his help to challenge his former friend and fierce rival Sattapuli, Muthukaali agrees to train a local crew for the festival boat race.

As the team prepares to take on Sattapuli’s formidable Tsunami Riders, Muthukaali must confront his past, rediscover his competitive spirit, and seek redemption.

Apart from the leads, the film also features Mahima Nambiar, Sathyaraj, Krish Hassan, Mithun Jai Sankar, Ravindra Vijay, Bala Saravanan, and others in key roles.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more box office updates.

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DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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