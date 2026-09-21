Mandaadi Box Office Collections: Soori starrer sports action drama records STRONG 2nd weekend of Rs 21.50 crore, on track to Rs 100 crore milestone

Tamil sports action drama Mandaadi is performing very well at the box office. The Soori and Suhas starrer added Rs. 21.50 crore to the tally in its second weekend, with Rs. 9.25 crore coming on the second Sunday. The 11-day theatrical run of Mandaadi stands at Rs. 85.75 crore gross at the Indian box office.

Based on current trends, the movie is heading towards the Rs. 100 crore gross mark. It will be the first Soori starrer to enter the Rs. 100 crore club in India. For the unversed, the movie has already emerged as a Super Hit venture.

Day-wise box office collections of Mandaadi are as follows:

Day Box Office Day 1 Rs. 5.25 crore Day 2 Rs. 7.25 crore Day 3 Rs. 11.50 crore Day 4 Rs. 14.50 crore Day 5 Rs. 13 crore Day 6 Rs. 5.25 crore Day 7 Rs. 4 crore Day 8 Rs. 3.50 crore Day 9 Rs. 4.50 crore Day 10 Rs. 7.75 crore Day 11 Rs. 9.25 crore Total Rs. 85.75 crore

Mandaadi performed best in its home state, collecting Rs. 61 crore. Outside Tamil Nadu, the sports action drama grossed around Rs. 6.50 crore from Karnataka, Rs. 15.25 crore from the Telugu states, while the rest of the Indian markets contributed around Rs. 3 crore.

Area-wise box office collections of Mandaadi are as follows:

Area Box Office Tamil Nadu Rs. 61.00 crore AP/TS Rs. 15.25 crore Karnataka Rs. 6.50 crore Rest Of India Rs. 3.00 crore INDIA Rs. 85.75 crore

More about Mandaadi

Mandaadi follows Muthukaali, a former champion sailboat racer who returns to his coastal village after years away. When young racer Maari seeks his help to challenge his former friend and fierce rival Sattapuli, Muthukaali agrees to train a local crew for the festival boat race.

As the team prepares to take on Sattapuli’s formidable Tsunami Riders, Muthukaali must confront his past, rediscover his competitive spirit, and seek redemption.

Apart from the leads, the film also features Mahima Nambiar, Sathyaraj, Krish Hassan, Mithun Jai Sankar, Ravindra Vijay, Bala Saravanan, and others in key roles.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more box office updates.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.