Mandaadi Box Office Collections: Soori starrer sports action drama records SUPERB growth of 60 per cent, grosses Rs 24 crore in 3 days

Tamil film Mandaadi, starring Soori and Suhas in the lead roles, continued to record a phenomenal run at the box office. The movie stormed over a massive Rs. 11.50 crore on its Day 3, registering a 60 per cent spike from the previous day. That's a superb trend. The three-day theatrical cume of Mandaadi reached Rs. 24 crore gross at the Indian box office.

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The Soori starrer sports action drama emerged as a Hit venture. It is expected to record another spike on Day 4 and close its extended opening weekend on a banger note. The movie met with positive reception, which is reflected in its weekend trends.

Day-wise box office collections of Mandaadi are as follows:

Day Box Office Day 1 Rs. 5.25 crore Day 2 Rs. 7.25 crore Day 3 Rs. 11.50 crore (est.) Total Rs. 24 crore

Almost all of its collections came from Tamil Nadu. Mandaadi smashed around Rs. 17 crore in its home state in three days, with Rs. 8 crore coming on Day 3. The movie further added Rs. 4.10 crore from the Telugu states, Rs. 2.10 crore in Karnataka, while the rest of the Indian markets contributed around Rs. 80 lakh to the tally.

Area-wise box office collections of Mandaadi in India are as follows:

Area Box Office Tamil Nadu Rs. 17.00 crore Karnataka Rs. 2.10 crore APTS Rs. 4.10 crore Rest Of India Rs. 0.80 crore TOTAL Rs. 24.00 crore

Besides the main leads, the film also features Mahima Nambiar, Sathyaraj, Krish Hassan, Mithun Jai Sankar, Ravindra Vijay, Bala Saravanan, and others in key roles. Co-written and directed by Mathimaran Pugazhendhi, the film is also penned by Ameer Jamal Khan, R. Mohana Vasanthan, and Thiral Sankar. The music is composed by GV Prakash Kumar, while SR Kathir handles the cinematography and Pradeep E. Ragav serves as the editor.

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DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.