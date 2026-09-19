Mandaadi Box Office Collections: Soori's action drama kicks off 2nd week on solid note, collects Rs 4 crore on second Friday

Mandaadi continues its strong run at the Indian box office as the film records around Rs 4 crore nett on its second Friday. The numbers provide a strong base for the film heading into the new weekend.

Already a superhit venture at the box office, the film has kicked off its second week on a solid note, maintaining strong audience traction. Going by the current trend, Mandaadi is expected to witness healthy growth on weekends, which could further strengthen its second-week performance.

Mandaadi has already established itself as a super hit at the box office, and its continued momentum has now opened the possibility of an even bigger finish. If the film manages to maintain the same status through the second week and beyond, it could go on to achieve blockbuster status.

As the Soori and Suhas starrer collects Rs 4 crore on its 9th day, the total running cume stands at Rs 68.25 crore as it enters the second week.

Day-wise box office collections of Mandaadi are as follows:

Day Box Office Day 1 Rs. 5.25 crore Day 2 Rs. 7.25 crore Day 3 Rs. 11.50 crore Day 4 Rs. 14.50 crore Day 5 Rs. 13 crore Day 6 Rs. 5.25 crore Day 7 Rs. 4 crore Day 8 Rs. 3.50 crore Day 9 Rs. 4 crore (est.) Total Rs. 68.25 crore

More about Mandaadi

Mandaadi follows Muthukaali, a former champion sailboat racer who returns to his coastal village after years away. When young racer Maari seeks his help to challenge his former friend and fierce rival Sattapuli, Muthukaali agrees to train a local crew for the festival boat race.

As the team prepares to take on Sattapuli’s formidable Tsunami Riders, Muthukaali must confront his past, rediscover his competitive spirit, and seek redemption.

Apart from the leads, the film also features Mahima Nambiar, Sathyaraj, Krish Hassan, Mithun Jai Sankar, Ravindra Vijay, Bala Saravanan, and others in key roles.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more box office updates.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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