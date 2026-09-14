Mandaadi Box Office Collections: Soori’s sports action drama shows SPLENDID growth on weekend, grosses Rs 38 crore

Mandaadi, starring Soori and Suhas in the lead roles, continued its phenomenal run at the box office. Directed by Elred Kumar, the sports action drama grossed a massive Rs. 14.25 crore on Day 4. With a strong trend, the four-day theatrical cume of Mandaadi reached Rs. 38.25 crore gross at the Indian box office.

With the film maintaining a strong trend, the Soori starrer has already emerged as a massive hit and received a positive response from the audience. As the movie continues to show strong growth, it is expected to maintain its successful run in theatres.

Day-wise box office collections of Mandaadi are as follows:

Day Box Office Day 1 Rs. 5.25 crore Day 2 Rs. 7.25 crore Day 3 Rs. 11.50 crore Day 4 Rs. 14.25 crore (est.) Total Rs. 38.25 crore

Most of the movie’s collections came from its home state. Mandaadi collected around Rs. 27.75 crore in Tamil Nadu in four days. The movie further added Rs. 6.10 crore from the Telugu states and Rs. 3.10 crore in Karnataka, while the rest of the Indian markets contributed around Rs. 1.30 crore over the weekend.

Area-wise box office collections of Mandaadi in India are as follows:

Area Box Office Tamil Nadu Rs. 27.75 crore Karnataka Rs. 3.10 crore APTS Rs. 6.10 crore Rest Of India Rs. 1.30 crore TOTAL Rs. 38.25 crore

Apart from Soori and Suhas , the film also features Mahima Nambiar, Sathyaraj, Krish Hassan, Mithun Jai Sankar, Ravindra Vijay, Bala Saravanan, and others in key roles. Co-written and directed by Mathimaran Pugazhendhi, the film is also penned by Ameer Jamal Khan, R. Mohana Vasanthan, and Thiral Sankar.

The music is composed by GV Prakash Kumar, while SR Kathir has handled the cinematography and Pradeep E. Ragav has served as the editor.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more box office updates.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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