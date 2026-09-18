Mandaadi Box Office Collections: Soori’s sports drama keeps well on Week 1, grosses Rs 64.25 crore in 8 days

Mandaadi, starring Soori and Suhas in the lead roles, opened strongly on its release day and has shown an impressive run through the whole week. Now, after the film has added Rs 3.50 crore on its 8th day, keeping a good hold on the box office.

With the sports action drama showing a good trend with natural collections, the film has grossed Rs 64.25 crore in its 1st week. As the Soori starrer has already become a successful venture, it will continue a stable run for the time being.

Day-wise box office collections of Mandaadi are as follows:

Day Box Office Day 1 Rs. 5.25 crore Day 2 Rs. 7.25 crore Day 3 Rs. 11.50 crore Day 4 Rs. 14.50 crore Day 5 Rs. 13 crore Day 6 Rs. 5.25 crore Day 7 Rs. 4 crore Day 8 Rs. 3.50 (est.) Total Rs. 64.25 crore

Most of Mandaadi ’s collections emerged from Tamil Nadu. The film collected around Rs. 45.50 crore in its home state in eight days. The film further collected Rs. 11.25 crore from the Telugu states and Rs. 5 crore in Karnataka, while from the rest of India, the film grossed around Rs. 2.50 crore.

Area-wise box office collections of Mandaadi in India are as follows:

Area Box Office Tamil Nadu Rs. 45.50 crore Karnataka Rs. 5 crore APTS Rs. 11.25 crore Rest Of India Rs. 2.50 crore TOTAL Rs. 64.25 crore

More about Mandaadi

Mandaadi follows Muthukaali, a former champion traditional sailboat racer who returns to his coastal village after years away. Once a celebrated racer, Muthukaali now lives a quiet life in Chennai, working as a lifeguard.

His return is sparked by Maari, a young local racer who seeks his help in taking on Sattapuli, Muthukaali’s former friend and now fierce rival. Determined to prove themselves, Maari convinces Muthukaali to train an all-local crew to compete against Sattapuli’s formidable team, the Tsunami Riders.

As Muthukaali prepares the team for the festival boat race, he is forced to confront his past and the rivalry that drove him away from home. With the race approaching, he must bring the crew together, rediscover his competitive spirit, and fight for a chance at redemption.

Apart from the leads, the film also features Mahima Nambiar, Sathyaraj, Krish Hassan, Mithun Jai Sankar, Ravindra Vijay, Bala Saravanan, and others in key roles. Co-written and directed by Mathimaran Pugazhendhi, the film is also penned by Ameer Jamal Khan, R. Mohana Vasanthan, and Thiral Sankar.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more box office updates.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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