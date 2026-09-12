Mandaadi Day 2 India Box Office Collections: Soori starrer sports action drama emerges HIT, grosses Rs 12.50 crore in two days

Mandaadi, starring Soori and Suhas in the lead, recorded good growth on its second day after taking a promising start. The Tamil sports action drama added Rs. 7.25 crore on Day 2, registering a 40 per cent spike from the opening day. The two-day theatrical cume of Mandaadi now stands at Rs. 12.50 crore gross at the Indian box office.

The movie is expected to grow over the weekend and close on a healthy note. Mandaadi clashed with Sardaar 2 at the box office, which was a relatively bigger film. However, the sports action drama turned out to be a HIT film, thanks to good growth on Day 2. Since the movie has received a positive reception among the audience, it is all set for a long run.

Day-wise box office collections of Mandaadi are as follows:

Day Box Office Day 1 Rs. 5.25 crore Day 2 Rs. 7.25 crore Total Rs. 12.50 crore

Mandaadi stormed over Rs. 9 crore in two days at the Tamil box office. Outside its home state, the movie fetched around Rs. 2.10 crore in Telugu states, Rs. 1 crore from Karnataka, while the rest of the Indian markets contributed around Rs. 40 lakh to the tally.

It will be interesting to see how the film performs in the coming days.

Area-wise box office collections of Mandaadi in India are as follows:

Area Box Office Tamil Nadu Rs. 9.00 crore Karnataka Rs. 1.00 crore APTS Rs. 2.10 crore Rest Of India Rs. 0.40 crore TOTAL Rs. 12.50 crore

Besides the main leads, the film also features Mahima Nambiar, Sathyaraj, Krish Hassan, Mithun Jai Sankar, Ravindra Vijay, Bala Saravanan, and others in key roles. Co-written and directed by Mathimaran Pugazhendhi, the film is also penned by Ameer Jamal Khan, R. Mohana Vasanthan, and Thiral Sankar. The music is composed by GV Prakash Kumar, while SR Kathir handles the cinematography and Pradeep E. Ragav serves as the editor.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more box office updates.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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