Mankatha Re-Release Box Office: Ajith Kumar creates history again, records biggest pre-sales in Tamil Nadu

Ajith Kumar's 2011 release Mankatha is returning to the cinemas this weekend. The much-loved action thriller, directed by Venkat Prabhu, stormed to a record advance booking for its opening day in Tamil Nadu. As per estimates, the movie grossed over Rs. 2.20 crore of advances for Day 1 in its home state, registering the biggest pre-sales of all time for a re-release film.

Mankatha surpassed the previous recordholder, Ghilli, which had banger advances of Rs. 2.15 crore in Tamil Nadu for the opening day in its re-release. The Thalapathy Vijay starrer was a massive success at the box office. It still holds the record of the highest-grossing re-release of all time in Tamil Nadu, grossing over Rs. 26.50 crore.

The way Mankatha has recorded its advances, the movie is all set for a solid opening at the box office. It will be interesting to see whether the Ajith Kumar film can beat Ghilli's Day 1 box office record.

Mankatha follows the story of Vinayak Mahadevan, a cunning and suspended police officer in Mumbai who becomes involved with a gang planning to steal Rs 500 crore in illegal IPL betting money. However, his true agenda is to double-cross everyone and seize the cash for himself.

As Vinayak orchestrates betrayals and manipulations, his plan begins to spiral out of control while he engages in a high-stakes cat-and-mouse game with a relentless police officer and local goons. The film unfolds with multiple twists, revealing that no one is who they seem, with Vinayak ultimately branding himself the “Kingmaker.”

Apart from Ajith Kumar, the film also stars Arjun Sarja, Trisha Krishnan, Raai Laxmi, Anjali, Andrea Jeremiah, Vaibhav, Ashwin Kakumanu, Premji Amaren, and others in pivotal roles.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

