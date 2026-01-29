Mankatha Re-Release India Box Office: Ajith Kumar's action thriller performs well, grosses Rs 13.50 cr in 6 days

Ajith Kumar's Mankatha added Rs. 65 lakh on its 6th day in Tamil Nadu, registering a nominal drop. The movie took its 6-day cume to Rs. 12.60 crore gross at the Tamil box office, while the rest of Indian markets contributed around Rs. 0.90 crore in total. This makes its all India box office collection of Rs. 13.50 crore gross in 6 days.

As per estimates, Mankatha is expected to add around Rs. 50-60 lakh to the tally on its Day 7, wrapping its opening week slightly under the Rs. 15 crore gross mark. Based on the current trends, Mankatha is expected to keep gaining traction in its second week too. If it performs on the expected lines, the Ajith Kumar film has the potential to emerge as the biggest Tamil grosser of all time among re-releases.

Currently, the Thalapathy Vijay starrer Ghilli has the record of the highest-grossing re-release of all time in Tamil Nadu, grossing over Rs. 20.50 crore, while its all-India final collections was around Rs. 22.75 crore. It will be interesting to see whether the Ajith Kumar starrer can surpass Ghilli's final figures or not.

Day-wise box office collections of Mankatha (re-release):

Particulars Box Office Day 1 Rs. 3.75 crore Day 2 Rs. 2.75 crore Day 3 Rs. 3.00 crore Day 4 Rs. 1.80 crore Day 5 Rs. 0.75 crore Day 6 Rs. 0.65 crore Tamil Nadu Rs. 12.60 crore Rest of India Rs. 0.90 crore Total India Rs. 13.50 crore

For the unversed, Mankatha is a 2011 released Tamil-language action thriller drama. The movie was a massive success during its original release. Directed by Venkat Prabhu, Mankatha is among the best films of Ajith Kumar. Apart from Ajith Kumar, the film also stars Arjun Sarja, Trisha Krishnan, Raai Laxmi, Anjali, Andrea Jeremiah, Vaibhav, Ashwin Kakumanu, Premji Amaren, and others in pivotal roles.

