Mankatha Re-Release India Box Office: Ajith Kumar's film records superb opening weekend, grosses Rs. 10 crore in 3 days

Ajith Kumar's Mankatha registered a phenomenal opening weekend in its re-release. The movie stormed over Rs. 9.50 crore in its first three days of theatrical run in Tamil Nadu, with its Day 3 contributing around Rs. 3 crore. The rest of India made up a sum of Rs. 70 lakh, bringing the total box office collections to Rs. 10.25 crore gross in India.

With this sort of impressive performance, the movie emerged as the biggest weekend opener among the Tamil re-releases of all time. The Ajith Kumar starrer surpassed the previous record holder, Ghilli, which had a weekend of Rs. 8.65 crore. One must note that the third day of Ghilli was Monday as it was a Saturday re-release.

A key difference, however, is that Mankatha is released with somewhat normal pricing while Ghilli was sold at lower prices. The Thalapathy Vijay film performed better in Kerala and the rest of India, while Mankatha is leading in its home state. Ghilli still holds the record of the highest-grossing re-release of all time in Tamil Nadu, grossing over Rs. 20.50 crore, while its all-India final collections was around Rs. 22.75 crore. It will be interesting to see whether the Ajith Kumar starrer can surpass Ghilli's final figures or not.

Day-wise box office collections of Mankatha (re-release):

Particulars Box Office Day 1 Rs. 3.75 crore Day 2 Rs. 2.75 crore Day 3 Rs. 3.00 crore Tamil Nadu Rs. 9.50 crore Rest of India Rs. 0.75 crore Total India Rs. 10.25 crore

For the unversed, Mankatha is a 2011 released Tamil-language action thriller drama. The movie was a massive success during its original release. Directed by Venkat Prabhu, Mankatha is among the best films of Ajith Kumar. Apart from Ajith Kumar, the film also stars Arjun Sarja, Trisha Krishnan, Raai Laxmi, Anjali, Andrea Jeremiah, Vaibhav, Ashwin Kakumanu, Premji Amaren, and others in pivotal roles.

