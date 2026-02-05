Mankatha Re-Release India Box Office Collections: Ajith Kumar's film emerges 2nd biggest Tamil grosser, collects Rs 15 crore in two weeks

Ajith Kumar's Mankatha has almost exhausted its theatrical run at the box office. The re-released Tamil movie grossed over Rs. 13.90 crore in its home state, while the rest of Indian markets contributed around Rs. 1.10 crore in its two weeks of theatrical run. This brings its two-week's theatrical cume to Rs. 15 crore gross at the Indian box office, which is a phenomenal figure to say the least.

The Ajith Kumar starrer action comedy entertainer performed extraordinarily well in its opening week, making an all-time record by surpassing Thalapathy Vijay's Ghilli. However, unlike Ghilli, it lost the steam and couldn't gain the traction in the second week. That said, the movie is ending its entire theatrical run very soon, adding a couple of lakhs to the tally.

Nonetheless, Mankatha has recorded a superb run considering it being a re-released movie. With Rs. 14 crore, it became the 2nd highest grossing re-release in Tamil Nadu, trailing only behind Ghilli which collected Rs. 21.25 crore.

The box office collections of Mankatha (re-release) are as follows:

Particulars Box Office Tamil Nadu Rs. 13.90 crore Rest of India Rs. 1.10 crore Total India Rs. 15.00 crore

For the unversed, Mankatha is a 2011 released Tamil-language action thriller drama. The movie was a massive success during its original release. Directed by Venkat Prabhu, Mankatha is among the best films of Ajith Kumar. Apart from Tamil superstar, the film also stars Arjun Sarja, Trisha Krishnan, Raai Laxmi, Anjali, Andrea Jeremiah, Vaibhav, Ashwin Kakumanu, Premji Amaren, and others in pivotal roles.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

