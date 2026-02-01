Mankatha Re-Release India Box Office Collections: Ajith Kumar's film records HUGE drop in 2nd weekend, cume nears Rs 15 cr mark

Mankatha, directed by Venkat Prabhu, registered a big drop in its second weekend. After wrapping its opening week on a promising note, the re-released movie could add just Rs. 75 lakh to the tally, bringing its total 10 days cume to Rs. 14.90 crore gross at the Indian box office.

The Ajith Kumar-led action thriller was on course to cross the lifetime cume of Thalapathy Vijay's Ghilli until the end of its first week, however, the movie has now surrendered. That means, Ghilli will retain its re-release record of being the biggest grosser in Tamil Nadu. For the record, Ghilli grossed over Rs. 20.50 crore in its home state, while its all-India final collections was around Rs. 22.75 crore.

Nevertheless, Mankatha has emerged as a big success in its second inning, which speaks volumes of the popularity of the film among the audience and the love towards the Tamil cinema's one of the biggest stars.

Day-wise box office collections of Mankatha (re-release):

Particulars Gross Box Office Day 1 Rs. 3.75 crore Day 2 Rs. 2.75 crore Day 3 Rs. 3.00 crore Day 4 Rs. 1.80 crore Day 5 Rs. 0.75 crore Day 6 Rs. 0.65 crore Day 7 Rs. 0.60 crore Day 8 Rs. 0.15 crore Day 9 Rs. 0.25 crore Day 10 Rs. 0.20 crore Tamil Nadu Rs. 13.80 crore Rest of India Rs. 1.10 crore Total India Rs. 14.90 crore

For the unversed, Mankatha is a 2011 released Tamil-language action thriller drama. The movie was a massive success during its original release. Directed by Venkat Prabhu, Mankatha is among the best films of Ajith Kumar. Apart from Ajith Kumar, the film also stars Arjun Sarja, Trisha Krishnan, Raai Laxmi, Anjali, Andrea Jeremiah, Vaibhav, Ashwin Kakumanu, Premji Amaren, and others in pivotal roles.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: Mardaani 3 Worldwide Opening Weekend Box Office Collections: Rani Mukerji starrer collects Rs 27 crore globally in 3 days