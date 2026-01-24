Mankatha Re-Release Opening Day Box Office: Ajith Kumar's film overtakes Ghilli, grosses Rs 3.75 crore in Tamil Nadu

Ajith Kumar's Mankatha stormed a solid opening in its re-release today. As per estimates, the action thriller took a banger start of Rs. 3.75 crore at the Tamil Nadu box office, recording the biggest opening for a re-release movie.

The movie wrote history by overtaking Thalapathy Vijay's Ghilli on its Day 1. For the record, Ghilli was the previous biggest opener among the re-releases from Tamil cinema, with an opening of Rs. 3.50 crore. Interestingly, Mankatha has relatively fewer shows than Ghilli. The all-India opening day of Mankatha is around Rs. 4.1 crore, which is also on par with Ghilli's Rs. 4 crore.

A key difference, however, is that Mankatha is released with somewhat normal pricing, while Ghilli was sold at lower prices. Ghilli still leads in terms of footfalls for the opening day. The Thalapathy Vijay film performed better in Kerala and the rest of India, while Mankatha is leading in its home state. Ghilli still holds the record of the highest-grossing re-release of all time in Tamil Nadu, grossing over Rs. 20 crore. The Ajith Kumar film should aim to surpass it and set a new benchmark for the upcoming re-releases.

For the unversed, Mankatha is a 2011 Tamil-language action thriller drama. The movie was a massive success during its original release. Directed by Venkat Prabhu, Mankatha is among the best films of Ajith Kumar.

Apart from Ajith Kumar, the film also stars Arjun Sarja, Trisha Krishnan, Raai Laxmi, Anjali, Andrea Jeremiah, Vaibhav, Ashwin Kakumanu, Premji Amaren, and others in pivotal roles.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

