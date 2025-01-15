Marco Hindi Day 27 Box Office: Unni Mukundan's gory action thriller continues its TRIUMPHANT run; nets Rs 15 lakh on fourth Wednesday
Haneef Adeni's latest helmer, Marco has added Rs 15 lakh to its total earnings at the Hindi box office. Headlined by Unni Mukundan, the gory actioner will end its theatrical run soon.
Touted as John Wick of Indian cinema, Marco has gained significant buzz among the cinegoers. The Malayalam film has emerged as the biggest grosser of Unni Mukundan's career who is carrying it on his shoulders. Not only in its home state, the gory action thriller is also receiving love from the Hindi-speaking audience since four weeks.
Marco (Hindi) Brings Rs 15 lakh To Its Kitty After Sankranthi
A day after Makar Sankranthi, the Hindi dubbed version of Marco has minted Rs 15 lakh on fourth Wednesday of its release. Unni Mukundan's violent actioner is expected to finish its theatrical run at somewhere close to Rs 15 crore in Hindi markets.
Haneef Adeni's directorial, which hit the screens on December 20, 2024, started its journey with Rs 25 lakh in the opening week. In the second week, Marco collected Rs 3.95 crore. This was followed by Rs 5.55 crore earnings in the third week. As per estimates, the Malayalam actioner should mint Rs 5.25 crore in the fourth week to be able to touch the Rs 15 crore mark.
Marco Is Among Top Performers At Hindi Box Office
As of now, Marco is one of the top 5 performing movies running at the Hindi box office. Also starring Yukti Thareja, Siddique, and others, the Mollywood gory entertainer has secured the fifth spot. The Hindi dubbed version of Game Changer remains top performer these days. Other movies which are a part of the list include Pushpa 2 (Hindi), Fateh, and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani.
Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.
