Mardaani 2 Box Office Collection Day 2: Rani Mukerji starrer shows growth on first Saturday
Rani Mukerji returns in her cop avatar as Shivani Shivaji Roy in Mardaani 2. The film shows her track down a remorseless serial killer responsible behind a chain of murders and rapes taking place in the city. After dealing with child trafficking in the first part, Rani fights yet another spine-chilling crime in the second installment. The hard-hitting film is receiving appreciation from the critics, however, the film saw a dull opening day collecting 3.75 crore nett at the ticket window on Friday.
Mardaani 2 showed a good jump on day two as the box office collection doubled up on Saturday. The film's net earnings shot up by 75% from day one as it minted 6.50 crore nett. The total collection in two days sums up to about 10 crore nett which is a decent number for the film. Mardaani 2 shows a better-earning rate than Mardaani. However, Sunday collections will determine if the film sails through the week or sinks midway.
The test will still be the weekdays after Sunday. As per the recent pattern, Arjun Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Sanjay Dutt starrer magnum opus Panipat drooped down in the first week itself. Mardaani 2 holds the same risk as the opening day has shown a low turnover. Positive reviews and critic appreciations have come in handy with Mardaani 2. It might shoot up the box office collection in the coming days or fade away for lack of business.
Comments
Today on Monday 16 December I watched this stunning film "Mardaani 2" at 10:05AM show. It's an excellent piece of movie by Rani Mukherji. Its a must- watch film which every Indians must watch. The actual motif behind this film is social awareness against violent crimes related to women. Rani played the role of a cop named Shivani Shivaji Roy, depicted as a real fighter. I am feeling too proud being a Bengali guy as Rani is our Bengal's pride. Please watch this awesome movie and make it super successful. Thank you. Jai Hind!
Great movie! must watch by every woman to support such story telling, which highlights the suffering of women in the world. I love the ending where Rani sits and cries at the state of women in India while the facts are being shown.
Did Rani has a dick in the movie? A kind of she male?
