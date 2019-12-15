Mardaani 2 Box Office Collection Day 2: Rani Mukerji starrer shows growth on first Saturday

Rani Mukerji starrer Mardaani 2 shows growth on Day 2 as the film's net earnings shoot up by 75%. The film mints 6.50 crore nett on its first Saturday and the overall collections sum up to 10 crores.

Rani Mukerji returns in her cop avatar as Shivani Shivaji Roy in Mardaani 2. The film shows her track down a remorseless serial killer responsible behind a chain of murders and rapes taking place in the city. After dealing with child trafficking in the first part, Rani fights yet another spine-chilling crime in the second installment. The hard-hitting film is receiving appreciation from the critics, however, the film saw a dull opening day collecting 3.75 crore nett at the ticket window on Friday.

Mardaani 2 showed a good jump on day two as the box office collection doubled up on Saturday. The film's net earnings shot up by 75% from day one as it minted 6.50 crore nett. The total collection in two days sums up to about 10 crore nett which is a decent number for the film. Mardaani 2 shows a better-earning rate than Mardaani. However, Sunday collections will determine if the film sails through the week or sinks midway.

The test will still be the weekdays after Sunday. As per the recent pattern, , Kriti Sanon and Sanjay Dutt starrer magnum opus Panipat drooped down in the first week itself. Mardaani 2 holds the same risk as the opening day has shown a low turnover. Positive reviews and critic appreciations have come in handy with Mardaani 2. It might shoot up the box office collection in the coming days or fade away for lack of business.

