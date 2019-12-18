Mardaani 2 Box Office Day 5: Rani Mukerji's cop film garners decent amount at the ticket window

Rani Mukerji's cop film Mardaani 2 garners 2.50 crore nett on its day 5 and stands with a total collection of 23 crores.

Rani Mukerji starrer Mardaani 2 hit the cinemas on December 13 last week. The sequel sees Rani return in her cop avatar as Shivani Shivaji Roy, while she promises to avenge the death of the women at the hands of a remorseless rapist who is responsible for a series of brutal murders and rapes occurring in the city. The film saw a dull opening day but gained momentum owing to the positive reviews and critic acclaim received. Mardaani 2 locked horns with Hollywood film Jumanji: The Next Level. The film stood strong with a total collection of Rs 18 Crore nett over the weekend.

As per a report by Box Office India, Mardaani 2 minted 2.50-2.75 crore nett on its day 5 which shows a 5% drop, however, the film is slowly inching closer towards 30 crores. As of now, the total collections sum up to 23.50 crore nett and it is expected to cross 30 crores by the end of this week. Monday saw 3 crore nett collections at the ticket window and the film seems to be performing decently.

The real challenge for the film will be surviving through the weekend after starrer Dabangg 3 hits the screens this Friday on December 20. The film is bound to lose some screen space and only the weekend will decide if Mardaani 2 continues its stance or sinks at the Box Office post competition from the Salman Khan starrer.

As far as the reviews are concerned, Mardaani 2 has been receiving appreciation from all corners. Be it Rani Mukerki's fearless portrayal of a cop lady or debutante Vishal Jetantagonist's performance as a thick-skinned antagonist, the film has been described as a spine chilling and impactful one.

