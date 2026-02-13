Mardaani 3 Box Office Collections 3rd Friday: Rani Mukerji's cop drama records decent hold against O' Romeo, crosses Rs 40 crore mark in 15 days

Yash Raj Films' latest production venture, Mardaani 3, held decently on its third Friday. As per estimates, the cop action drama earned around Rs. 60 to 65 lakh on Day 15, registering a 45 per cent drop over Thursday. The dip from the previous Friday is around 67 per cent. The Rani Mukerji starrer has crossed the Rs. 40 crore nett mark on its 15th day at the Indian box office. Based on the current trends, Mardaani 3 should aim for over Rs. 3 crore weekend and around Rs. 5 crore third week.

The hold could have been better, as the new releases haven't exactly set the box office on fire, but in the context of this film, this hold will do, as it keeps it on track to cross its predecessor and end its box office journey somewhere closer to the Rs. 50 crore nett mark. For the record, Mardaani 2 had collected Rs. 46 crore in its entire run.

So far, the movie has witnessed an encouraging theatrical run, becoming the only successful female-led franchise from Hindi cinema. The worldwide cume of Mardaani 3 is expected to be around Rs. 65 crore gross by the end of its theatrical run, which will be a favourable result for a female-led film, that too, in the post-pandemic times.

The Box Office Collections for Mardaani 3 in India are as follows:

Day Nett Week One Rs. 25.00 cr. 2nd Friday Rs. 2.00 cr. 2nd Saturday Rs. 3.60 cr. 2nd Sunday Rs. 4.25 cr. 2nd Monday Rs. 1.20 cr. 2nd Tuesday Rs. 1.50 cr. 2nd Wednesday Rs. 1.10 cr. 2nd Thursday Rs. 1.10 cr. 3rd Friday Rs. 0.60 cr. (est.) Total Rs. 40.35 cr.

One thing that has been going wrong with films lately is that the costs have increased a lot. A film that used to cost x a couple of years ago has increased to 2x, some even going 3x. Mardaani 3 has done well in this regard as the film has been made in controlled budget. While it does cost 2x of Mardaani 2, the film had solid non-theatrical recoveries, so overall recovery wasn’t an issue. The theatrical recovery will be quite decent at around Rs. 25 crore and will end up as a profitable venture.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

