Mardaani 3 Box Office Collections 3rd Saturday: Rani Mukerji's cop drama records 190 percent jump on Valentine's Day, cume hits Rs 42 crore

Mardaani 3, starring Rani Mukerji in the lead role, registered a hue spike on Valentine's Day. The movie jumped by nearly 3x times of previous day, adding Rs. 1.75 crore to the tally. This brings its total cume to Rs. 42.25 crore. The cop action drama may see a drop on Sunday but if it remains steady, that be great.

The third weekend of the Rani Mukerji starrer is looking to be around Rs. 3.75 crore and the full week could be around Rs. 5.25 crore or so, which will put it on course to near or over Rs. 50 crore lifetime.

Mardaani 3 emerged as a successful venture. The latest installment have shown strong legs despite facing holdover release, Border 2. With two new releases, O'Romeo and Tu Yaa Main this weekend, the biz will eventually dip. Still, it's an encouraging hold. Directed by Abhiraj Minawala and produced by YRF, Mardaani emerged as the only successful female-led franchise from Hindi cinema.

The Box Office Collections for Mardaani 3 in India are as follows:

Day Nett Week One Rs. 25.00 cr. 2nd Friday Rs. 2.00 cr. 2nd Saturday Rs. 3.60 cr. 2nd Sunday Rs. 4.25 cr. 2nd Monday Rs. 1.20 cr. 2nd Tuesday Rs. 1.50 cr. 2nd Wednesday Rs. 1.10 cr. 2nd Thursday Rs. 1.10 cr. 3rd Friday Rs. 0.60 cr. 3rd Saturday Rs. 1.75 cr. (est.) Total Rs. 42.25 cr.

One thing that has been going wrong with films lately is that the costs have increased a lot. A film that used to cost x a couple of years ago has increased to 2x, some even going 3x. Mardaani 3 has done well in this regard as the film has been made in controlled budget. While it does cost 2x of Mardaani 2, the film had solid non-theatrical recoveries, so overall recovery wasn’t an issue. The theatrical recovery will be quite decent at around Rs. 25 crore and will end up as a profitable venture.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: Border 2 Box Office Collections 4th Saturday: Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty film is on verge of entering Rs 300 crore club