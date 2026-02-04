Mardaani 3 Box Office Collections Day 5: Rani Mukerji's cop drama registers GOOD jump on discounted Tuesday, approaches Rs 25 crore mark

Mardaani 3 recorded a good jump of 20 per cent on its first Tuesday. The cop action drama collected around Rs. 2.50 crore, taking the 5-day cume to Rs. 21.35 crore nett at the Indian box office. The Rani Mukerji starrer needs to hold very strongly on Wednesday now. Furthermore, it should aim not to drop below the Rs. 2 crore mark tomorrow. If it manages to perform on the projected lines, the movie will have a good base before entering the second weekend.

The Rani Mukerji starrer recorded a jump on Tuesday due to discounted ticket fares. Interestingly, the movie recorded higher admissions on Tuesday than its opening day and around 80 per cent of what the movie had on Saturday. This goes on to show how audiences are there for films at the right price and then there are some in trade which keep blabbering nonsense about Discount Tuesdays which is the best thing to come out of exhibition in recent years.

Based on the current trends, the movie is expected to wrap its opening week in the vicinity of Rs. 25 crore to Rs. 26 crore nett. Though it will be lower than what Mardaani 2 collected in its first week. However, it still has the potential to surpass the final cume of Mardaani 2 if it keeps gaining the traction in the second and third week.

One thing that has been going wrong with films lately is that the costs have increased a lot. A film that used to cost X a couple of years ago has increased to 2X, some even going 3X. Mardaani 3 has done well in this regard as the film has been made on a controlled budget. While it does cost 2x of Mardaani 2, that is still quite manageable if the film gets the reception right, as non-theatrical recoveries are quite good as well. The fact that the film got a respectable opening on Friday also made things better.

The Box Office Collections of Mardaani 3 in India are as follows:

Day Nett Friday Rs. 3.85 cr. Saturday Rs. 5.90 cr. Sunday Rs. 7.00 cr. Monday Rs. 2.10 cr. Tuesday Rs. 2.50 cr. Total Rs. 21.35 cr.

