Mardaani 3 Box Office Collections Day 6: Rani Mukerji film continue with decent holds, nets Rs. 2 crore on Wednesday

Mardaani 3 is holding decently at the box office, adding Rs. 2 crore to the tally on its Day 6. The Rani Mukerji starrer slipped by 5-10 percent on Wednesday over its Monday, and around 20 per cent over its discounted Tuesday. The film has done well staying at Rs. 2 crore level yesterday, now it need to do that for the next two days and that will set it right.

The running cume of Mardaani 3 has reached Rs. 23.35 crore nett at the Indian box office. The movie should aim not to drop tomorrow and hold steady for a Rs. 25.25 crore opening week. The movie is expected to breakeven by the end of its opening week, considering the controlled cost of production, release strategy, and impressive non-theatrical earnings. Then, it will be about recording a big growth over its 2nd weekend, which will push it to become a profitable venture.

Since the movie has no competition other than Border 2 for two more weeks, the Rani Mukerji starrer has a very good scope to put up a respectable total. As of now, the target for the film is to reach Rs. 45 crore, which is still quite achievable.

One thing that has been going wrong with films lately is that the costs have increased a lot. A film that used to cost X a couple of years ago has increased to 2X, some even going 3X. Mardaani 3 has done well in this regard as the film has been made on a controlled budget. While it does cost 2 times of Mardaani 2, that is still quite manageable if the film gets the reception right, as non-theatrical recoveries are quite good as well. The fact that the film got a respectable opening on Friday also made things better.

The Box Office Collections of Mardaani 3 in India are as follows:

Day Nett Friday Rs. 3.85 cr. Saturday Rs. 5.90 cr. Sunday Rs. 7.00 cr. Monday Rs. 2.10 cr. Tuesday Rs. 2.50 cr. Wednesday Rs. 1.90 cr. (est.) Total Rs. 23.25 cr.

