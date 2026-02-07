Mardaani 3 Box Office Collections: Rani Mukerji film continues decent run, nets 2 cr on 2nd Friday

Mardaani 2 collected around Rs. 1.90-2.00 crore nett approx on its 2nd Friday. The target for the film was to stay around Rs. 2 crore nett. While weekdays dipped below that, there was growth in business yesterday, which corrected that. The drop from its opening day is around 50 per cent, which is a decent to good hold. This has been the run of this film so far, where it has done decently well; not great, not bad, just chugging along nicely, which is fine, especially in today’s market, which is brutal for the films in this zone.

The Rani Mukerji starrer has netted Rs. 27 crore approx in its eight-day run so far. It should aim for a big growth over the weekend, preferably scoring over Rs. 9 crore nett during its second weekend. That will be higher than Rs. 5.60 crore nett of Mardaani 2, which had to face Dabangg 3 in its second week. This is the advantage of Mardaani 3 and films in general in today’s market, as the films get less competition and more open runs due to fewer releases. As such, if a film gets reception right, the upside is closer to pre-pandemic business.

The target for the film is to reach around the final business of Mardaani 2, which will see it become a success. One thing that has been going wrong with films lately is that the costs have increased a lot. A film that used to cost x a couple of years ago has increased to 2x, some even going 3x. Mardaani 3 has done well in this regard as the film has been made in controlled budget. While it does cost 2x of Mardaani 2, that is still quite manageable, as non-theatrical recoveries are quite good as well.

The Box Office Collections of Mardaani 3 in India are as follows:

Day Nett Friday Rs. 3.85 cr. Saturday Rs. 5.90 cr. Sunday Rs. 7.00 cr. Monday Rs. 2.15 cr. Tuesday Rs. 2.45 cr. Wednesday Rs. 1.90 cr. Thursday Rs. 1.80 cr. 2nd Friday Rs. 1.90 cr. Total Rs. 26.95 cr.

ALSO READ: Border 2 Box Office Collections: Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty film nets 2.75cr on 3rd Friday