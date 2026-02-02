Mardaani 3 Box Office Collections: Rani Mukerji film grows on Sunday, rakes in 17cr weekend in India

Mardaani 3 collected Rs. 7 crore nett approx on its third day, and with that, it wrapped its opening weekend at Rs. 16.75 crore nett approx. The Rani Mukerji starrer had a decent growth on Saturday but made good gains on Sunday of roughly 20 per cent. One generally doesn’t associate this kind of jump with films in this zone, although this probably has a bit more mass appeal than the regular small/midscale urban multiplex films.

Sunday has put the film in a better position than it was on Saturday. What it needs now is to hold well on Monday and sustain at that level on weekdays. The weekend is lower than Mardaani 2 (Rs. 18 crore nett) and likely the first week will be as well, but what it has in its advantage is lesser competition in the second and third week. On the other hand, Mardaani 2 had to face Dabangg 3 and Good Newwz in its second and third weeks. This would give Mardaani 3 a chance to catch and possibly exceed the lifetime number of its predecessor, but firstmost the hold on Monday is critical.

One thing that has been going wrong with films lately is that the costs have increased a lot. A film that used to cost X a couple of years ago has increased to 2X, some even going 3X. Mardaani 3 has done well in this regard as the film has been made in controlled budget. While it does cost 2x of Mardaani 2, that is still quite manageable if the film gets the reception right, as non-theatrical recoveries are quite good as well. The fact that the film got a respectable opening on Friday also made things better.

The Box Office Collections of Mardaani 3 in India are as follows:

Day Nett Friday Rs. 3.85 cr. Saturday Rs. 5.90 cr. Sunday Rs. 7.00 cr. Total Rs. 16.75 cr.

