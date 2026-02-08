Mardaani 3 Box Office Collections: Rani Mukerji film grows well on 2nd Saturday, nets 3.5cr on day 9

Mardaani 3 collected Rs. 3.50 crore nett approx on its second Saturday at the Indian box office, growing by around 80 per cent from the previous day. The growth in business is solid. The film managed to grow on Sunday last week; it would be good if it could do the same this week.

The Rani Mukerji starrer has netted Rs. 30.50 crore approx in its nine-day run so far. Its second weekend is headed for Rs. 9-9.50 crore nett, which will be higher than Rs. 5.60 crore nett of Mardaani 2. That film had to face Dabangg 3 in its second week; in comparison, the competition is a lot lighter. This is the advantage of Mardaani 3 and films in general in today’s market, as the films get less competition and more open runs due to fewer releases. As such, if a film gets a reception right, the upside of business is closer to pre-pandemic days.

The target for Mardaani 3 is to reach around the final business of Mardaani 2, which will see it become a success. The film is on its way to do so at this point, though there will still be work to do in the next ten days or so, as it needs to avoid big drops and just keep chugging along.

One thing that has been going wrong with films lately is that the costs have increased a lot. A film that used to cost x a couple of years ago has increased to 2x, some even going 3x. Mardaani 3 has done well in this regard as the film has been made in controlled budget. While it does cost 2x of Mardaani 2, that is still quite manageable, as non-theatrical recoveries are quite good as well.

The Box Office Collections for Mardaani 3 in India is as follows:

Day Nett Friday Rs. 3.85 cr. Saturday Rs. 5.90 cr. Sunday Rs. 7.00 cr. Monday Rs. 2.15 cr. Tuesday Rs. 2.45 cr. Wednesday Rs. 1.90 cr. Thursday Rs. 1.80 cr. 2nd Friday Rs. 1.90 cr. 2nd Saturday Rs. 3.50 cr. Total Rs. 30.45 cr.

