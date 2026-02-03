Mardaani 3 Box Office Collections: Rani Mukerji film holds decently well on Monday, Nets 19cr in 4 days

Mardaani 3 collected Rs. 2.25 crore nett approx on its fourth day at the Indian box office. The hold is decent for Monday, though it would have been preferable if it were around Rs. 2.50 crore nett. Still, if the film could stay stable throughout weekdays, that will do the job. If Thursday could be around Rs. 2 crore nett, it will see the film go through and emerge a success.

The four-day total box office collections for the Rani Mukerji starrer stand at Rs. 19 crore nett approx. There should be a growth in business today for discount day, and then the aim will be for Wednesday to not show much drop from Monday. The first week should reach around Rs. 25 crore nett, which, although it will be lower than Rs. 28 crore nett of Mardaani 2, since this film faces lesser competition in the second and third weeks compared to that film, it could catch up and potentially go ahead in the final number.

One thing that has been going wrong with films lately is that the costs have increased a lot. A film that used to cost “x” a couple of years ago has increased to “2x”, some even going to “3x”. Mardaani 3 has done well in this regard as the film has been made in controlled budget. While it does cost “2x” of Mardaani 2, that is still quite manageable if the film gets the reception right, as non-theatrical recoveries are quite good as well. The fact that the film got a respectable opening on Friday also made things better.

The Box Office Collections of Mardaani 3 in India are as follows:

Day Nett Friday Rs. 3.85 cr. Saturday Rs. 5.90 cr. Sunday Rs. 7.00 cr. Monday Rs. 2.25 cr. Total Rs. 19.00 cr.

