Mardaani 3 Box Office Collections 2nd Wednesday: Rani Mukerji-led cop actioner maintains good hold, approaches Rs 40 crore mark

Mardaani 3 is holding superbly in the 2nd week. As per estimates, the movie added Rs. 1.10 crore to the tally today on its 2nd Wednesday. The film was collecting around Border 2 in national chains, yesterday it moved ahead of it. It is headed to close this week over Rs. 14.5 crore, which will take the running cume closer to Rs 40 crore nett mark at the Indian box office.

The Rani Mukerji starrer will face two new releases this weekend, Tu Yaa Main and O' Romeo. If it could sustain well in 3rd weekend and drop closer to 50 per cent, that will be a win for the film and put it on way to Rs. 50 crore plus lifetime. Directed by Abhiraj Minawala, the cop action drama has managed to gain a good traction so far, that too, in the post-pandemic times when mid-sized films are struggling at the box office.

One thing that has been going wrong with films lately is that the costs have increased a lot. A film that used to cost x a couple of years ago has increased to 2x, some even going 3x. Mardaani 3 has done well in this regard as the film has been made in controlled budget. While it does cost 2x of Mardaani 2, the film had solid non-theatrical recoveries, so overall recovery wasn’t an issue. The theatrical recovery will be quite decent at around Rs. 25 crore and will end up as a profitable venture.

The Box Office Collections for Mardaani 3 in India are as follows:

Day Nett Week One Rs. 25.00 cr. 2nd Friday Rs. 2.00 cr. 2nd Saturday Rs. 3.50 cr. 2nd Sunday Rs. 4.25 cr. 2nd Monday Rs. 1.25 cr. 2nd Tuesday Rs. 1.50 cr. 2nd Wednesday Rs. 1.10 cr. Total Rs. 38.60 cr.

