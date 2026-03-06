Mardaani 3 Box Office Collections: Rani Mukerji starrer collects Rs 1.25 crore in its 5th week, targets Rs 50 crore finish

Mardaani 3, directed by Abhiraj Minawala and starring Rani Mukerji, collected Rs. 1.25 crore on its 5th week, with Rs. 10 lakh coming on the 5th Sunday. The drop from the previous week is about 40 per cent. That said, Mardaani 3 is running in its final legs now.

Going by the present trends, the Rani Mukerji starrer is expected to close its entire run around Rs. 50 crore nett mark at the Indian box office. That will be a good total for the film as the theatrical business has gone down severely in the post-pandemic times. With this sort of run, Mardaani emerged as the only successful female-led franchise film from the Hindi cinema that has three instalments.

One thing that has been going wrong with films lately is that the costs have increased a lot. A film that used to cost x a couple of years ago has increased to 2x, some even going 3x. Mardaani 3 has done well in this regard as the film has been made in controlled budget. The movie will end up becoming a profitable venture by the end of its theatrical run, thanks to a successful theatrical run and a good non-theatrical deal.

The Box Office Collections for Mardaani 3 in India are as follows:

Day Nett Box Office Week One Rs. 25.00 cr. Week Two Rs. 14.75 cr. Week Three Rs. 5.35 cr. Week Four Rs. 2.15 cr. Week Five Rs. 1.25 cr. Total Rs. 48.50 cr. nett (est.)

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more box office updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: Dhurandhar The Revenge Box Office: Ranveer Singh film off to roaring advances overseas