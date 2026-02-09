Mardaani 3 Box Office Collections: Rani Mukerji starrer cop action drama slips on 2nd Monday, nets Rs 1.25 crore

Mardaani 3, directed by Abhiraj Minawala, registered a big drop of roughly 35 percent on its second Monday over last Friday. The Rani Mukerji starrer cop action drama movie collected around Rs. 1.25 crore today, bringing the total cume to Rs. 36 crore nett at the Indian box office. The second week's cume is looking to finish around Rs. 14 crore, which will take its running total closer to the Rs. 40 crore nett mark in India.

Mardaani 3 will face Shahid Kapoor's O' Romeo from the coming weekend, which means, the movie will lose most of its showcasings. If it manages to survive despite the new release, the movie will close its theatrical run somewhere around Rs. 45 crore nett, which will be similar to Mardaani 2's lifetime cume, domestically. The worldwide cume of Mardaani 3 is likely to be around Rs. 65 crore gross by the end of its theatrical run.

One thing that has been going wrong with films lately is that the costs have increased a lot. A film that used to cost x a couple of years ago has increased to 2x, some even going 3x. Mardaani 3 has done well in this regard as the film has been made in controlled budget. While it does cost 2x of Mardaani 2, that is still quite manageable, as non-theatrical recoveries are quite good as well.

The Box Office Collections for Mardaani 3 in India are as follows:

Day Nett Week One Rs. 25.00 cr. 2nd Friday Rs. 2.00 cr. 2nd Saturday Rs. 3.50 cr. 2nd Sunday Rs. 4.25 cr. 2nd Monday Rs. 1.25 cr. Total Rs. 36 cr.

