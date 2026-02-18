Mardaani 3 Box Office Collections: Rani Mukerji starrer cop actioner remains flat on 3rd Tuesday, cume over Rs. 44 crore

Rani Mukerji's latest outing, Mardaani 3, collected another Rs. 60 lakh on its third Tuesday. The cop action drama, directed by Abhiraj Minawala, recorded a jump in business due to the discount day. The running cume of Mardaani 3 has reached Rs. 44.45 crore nett at the Indian box office. It is likely to surpass the Rs. 45 crore by the end of its third week. The cop action drama will end up surpassing Mardaani 2's Rs. 46.30 crore and emerge as the biggest net grosser of its franchise. Based on the current trends, the Rani Mukerji film is heading for a finish around Rs. 48-50 crore nett.

One thing that has been going wrong with films lately is that the costs have increased a lot. A film that used to cost x a couple of years ago has increased to 2x, some even going 3x. Mardaani 3 has done well in this regard as the film has been made in controlled budget. While it does cost 2x of Mardaani 2, the film had solid non-theatrical recoveries, so overall recovery wasn’t an issue. The theatrical recovery will be quite decent at around Rs. 25 crore and will end up as a profitable venture.

The Box Office Collections for Mardaani 3 in India are as follows:

Day Nett Week One Rs. 25.00 cr. 2nd Friday Rs. 2.00 cr. 2nd Saturday Rs. 3.60 cr. 2nd Sunday Rs. 4.25 cr. 2nd Monday Rs. 1.20 cr. 2nd Tuesday Rs. 1.50 cr. 2nd Wednesday Rs. 1.10 cr. 2nd Thursday Rs. 1.10 cr. 3rd Friday Rs. 0.60 cr. 3rd Saturday Rs. 1.75 cr. 3rd Sunday Rs. 1.10 cr. 3rd Monday Rs. 0.50 cr. 3rd Tuesday Rs. 0.60 cr. Total Rs. 44.45 cr.

