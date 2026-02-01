Mardaani 3 Box Office Collections: Rani Mukerji starrer grows decently on Saturday, Near 10cr in 2 days

Mardaani 3 collected Rs. 5.75 crore nett approx on Saturday at the Indian box office. The film grew by roughly 50 per cent from its opening day. The growth is decent to good, though a film like this needs better growth, as that gives it a better chance at legs. In comparison, Mardaani 2 jumped by around 75 per cent on its Saturday. That film also showed a solid 20 per cent growth on Sunday, which might be tough here, but if this film manages that, it will be in a good position.

The two-day running total for the Rani Mukerji film stands at Rs. 9.60 crore nett approx. The first weekend should be around Rs. 16 crore nett. The film needs to hold on Monday and should reach around Rs. 24 crore nett for the first week.

Although Mardaani 2 had a better trend and Mardaani 3 will probably end up with a lower first week, it has the advantage of less competition in the second and third week, as Mardaani 2 had to face Dabangg 3 and Good Newwz in its second and third week, while here the competition will be much smaller. That gives it a shot at reaching or even exceeding the full run of that film, which will be a good result here.

One thing that has been going wrong with films lately is that the costs have increased a lot. A film that used to cost X a couple of years ago has increased to 2X, some even going 3X. Mardaani 3 has done well in this regard as the film has been made in controlled budget. While it does cost 2x of Mardaani 2, that is still quite manageable if the film gets the reception right, as non-theatrical recoveries are quite good as well. The fact that the film got a respectable opening on Friday also made things better.

The Box Office Collections of Mardaani 3 in India are as follows:

Day Nett Friday Rs. 3.85 cr. Saturday Rs. 5.75 cr. Total Rs. 9.60 cr.

