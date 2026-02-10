Mardaani 3 Box Office Collections: Rani Mukerji starrer records 15 percent spike on 2nd Tuesday, nears Rs 40 crore mark

Rani Mukerji's latest outing, Mardaani 3 recorded a 15 percent spike on its second Tuesday due to discounted ticket prices. The movie added Rs. 1.50 crore to the tally, bringing the total cume to Rs. 37.50 crore gross at the Indian box office. The cop action drama, directed by Abhiraj Minawala, is looking to cross the Rs. 40 crore mark soon, with its second week expected to close around Rs. 14 crore to Rs. 15 crore.

It will face Shahid Kapoor and Vishal Bharadwaj's O' Romeo from the third weekend onwards. If it manages to sustain well against the new release, the movie might close its entire run around Rs. 50 crore mark, which will be a good result for a female-led film. The worldwide cume of Mardaani 3 is likely to be around Rs. 65 crore gross by the end of its theatrical run.

One thing that has been going wrong with films lately is that the costs have increased a lot. A film that used to cost x a couple of years ago has increased to 2x, some even going 3x. Mardaani 3 has done well in this regard as the film has been made in controlled budget. While it does cost 2x of Mardaani 2, that is still quite manageable, as non-theatrical recoveries are quite good as well.

The Box Office Collections for Mardaani 3 in India are as follows:

Day Nett Week One Rs. 25.00 cr. 2nd Friday Rs. 2.00 cr. 2nd Saturday Rs. 3.50 cr. 2nd Sunday Rs. 4.25 cr. 2nd Monday Rs. 1.25 cr. 2nd Tuesday Rs. 1.50 cr. Total Rs. 37.50 cr.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

