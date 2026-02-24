Mardaani 3 Box Office Collections: Rani Mukerji starrer slips by 40 percent on 4th Monday, cume hits Rs 47 crore in 29 days
Rani Mukerji's latest outing, Mardaani 3, collected Rs. 47 crore in 29 days of its theatrical run. It is expected to wind its entire run around Rs. 50 crore mark.
Mardaani 3 added Rs. 25 lakh to the tally on its 4th Monday, equalling its 4th Friday. The drop from Sunday is about 40 percent, which means, the movie is holding decently. The 4th week's cume now stands at Rs. 1.60 crore in 4 days and it is expected to wind around 2.50 crore or so.
Backed by Yash Raj Films, the cop action drama has reached Rs. 47 crore in 29 days of its theatrical run. Mardaani 3 is now taking its last few breaths at the box office and is looking to wind its entire theatrical run around Rs. 50 crore nett mark, which will be a good total for a female-led film in the post-COVID times, when the theatrical business has gone down drastically.
Mardaani 3 is now the biggest grosser of its franchise, surpassing Mardaani 2's Rs. 46.30 crore of lifetime earnings. The Rani Mukerji starrer also emerged as the only successful female-led franchise from Hindi cinema.
One thing that has been going wrong with films lately is that the costs have increased a lot. A film that used to cost x a couple of years ago has increased to 2x, some even going 3x. Mardaani 3 has done well in this regard as the film has been made in controlled budget. While it does cost 2x of Mardaani 2, the film had solid non-theatrical recoveries, so overall recovery wasn’t an issue. The theatrical recovery will be quite decent at around Rs. 25 crore and will end up as a profitable venture.
The Box Office Collections for Mardaani 3 in India are as follows:
|Day
|Nett
|Week One
|Rs. 25.00 cr.
|2nd Friday
|Rs. 2.00 cr.
|2nd Saturday
|Rs. 3.60 cr.
|2nd Sunday
|Rs. 4.25 cr.
|2nd Monday
|Rs. 1.20 cr.
|2nd Tuesday
|Rs. 1.50 cr.
|2nd Wednesday
|Rs. 1.10 cr.
|2nd Thursday
|Rs. 1.10 cr.
|3rd Friday
|Rs. 0.60 cr.
|3rd Saturday
|Rs. 1.75 cr.
|3rd Sunday
|Rs. 1.10 cr.
|3rd Monday
|Rs. 0.50 cr.
|3rd Tuesday
|Rs. 0.60 cr.
|3rd Wednesday
|Rs. 0.45 cr.
|3rd Thursday
|Rs. 0.45 cr. (est.)
|4th Friday
|Rs. 0.25 cr.
|4th Saturday
|Rs. 0.50 cr.
|4th Sunday
|Rs. 0.60 cr.
|4th Monday
|Rs. 0.25 cr.
|Total
|Rs. 46.95 cr.
