Mardaani 3 Box Office Collections: Rani Mukerji's cop actioner closes second week slightly under Rs 40 crore mark

Rani Mukerji's latest outing, Mardaani 3, remained flat on its second Thursday. The cop action drama, directed by Abhiraj Minawala, added Rs. 1.10 crore to the tally, closing its two week's run slightly under the Rs. 40 crore mark. Of this, it collected Rs. 14.70 crore in the second week, which is around 30 percent drop from the first week. The hold in Week 2 was good but it needs to stay strong further in the third week too.

Backed by Yash Raj Films, Mardaani 3 is all set to face two new releases this weekend: O' Romeo and Tu Yaa Main. If the cop action drama manages to sustain, it might escalate its lifetime target to Rs. 50 crore nett mark, which will be good result for such a female-led film in post-pandemic era.

One thing that has been going wrong with films lately is that the costs have increased a lot. A film that used to cost x a couple of years ago has increased to 2x, some even going 3x. Mardaani 3 has done well in this regard as the film has been made in controlled budget. While it does cost 2x of Mardaani 2, the film had solid non-theatrical recoveries, so overall recovery wasn’t an issue. The theatrical recovery will be quite decent at around Rs. 25 crore and will end up as a profitable venture.

The Box Office Collections for Mardaani 3 in India are as follows:

Day Nett Week One Rs. 25.00 cr. 2nd Friday Rs. 2.00 cr. 2nd Saturday Rs. 3.50 cr. 2nd Sunday Rs. 4.25 cr. 2nd Monday Rs. 1.25 cr. 2nd Tuesday Rs. 1.50 cr. 2nd Wednesday Rs. 1.10 cr. 2nd Thursday Rs. 1.10 cr. (est.) Total Rs. 39.70 cr.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

