Mardaani 3 Box Office Collections: Rani Mukerji's cop actioner collects Rs 30 lakh on 5th Tuesday, targets Rs 50 crore finish

Mardaani 3, directed by Abhiraj Minawala, and starring Rani Mukerji in the lead role, along with Janki Bodiwala and Mallika Prasad, registered a nominal spike on its 4th Tuesday. The movie added Rs. 30 lakh to the tally, bringing the total cume to Rs. 47.25 crore nett at the Indian box office.

Backed by Yash Raj Films, Mardaani 3 is heading to wind its entire theatrical run around Rs. 50 crore nett domestically. It will be a good outcome for the film as the theatrical business has gone down drastically in the post-pandemic era, with the rise of OTT in India.

In fact, big-budget movies starring A-listers are also struggling to find the audience. In such times, if a female-led film managed to recover its cost of production, its a success.

Mardaani 3 has surpassed the lifetime earnings of Mardaani 2 already. The Rani Mukerji-led is also the only female-led franchise from Hindi cinema.

The Box Office Collections for Mardaani 3 in India are as follows:

Day Nett Week One Rs. 25.00 cr. 2nd Friday Rs. 2.00 cr. 2nd Saturday Rs. 3.60 cr. 2nd Sunday Rs. 4.25 cr. 2nd Monday Rs. 1.20 cr. 2nd Tuesday Rs. 1.50 cr. 2nd Wednesday Rs. 1.10 cr. 2nd Thursday Rs. 1.10 cr. 3rd Friday Rs. 0.60 cr. 3rd Saturday Rs. 1.75 cr. 3rd Sunday Rs. 1.10 cr. 3rd Monday Rs. 0.50 cr. 3rd Tuesday Rs. 0.60 cr. 3rd Wednesday Rs. 0.45 cr. 3rd Thursday Rs. 0.45 cr. 4th Friday Rs. 0.25 cr. 4th Saturday Rs. 0.50 cr. 4th Sunday Rs. 0.60 cr. 4th Monday Rs. 0.25 cr. 4th Tuesday Rs. 0.30 cr. (est.) Total Rs. 47.25 cr.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: Pinkvilla Predicts: First day box office forecast for Dhurandhar The Revenge, final update for The Kerala Story 2