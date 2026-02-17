Mardaani 3 Box Office Collections: Rani Mukerji's cop actioner holds well on 3rd Monday, nears Rs 45 crore mark

Yash Raj Films' latest production venture, Mardaani 3 starring Rani Mukerji in the lead role, collected Rs. 50 lakh on its third Monday, registering a drop of 55 percent over the previous day and 15 percent over last Friday. The third week's cume of Mardaani 3 has reached Rs. 3.95 crore nett. It is expected to wrap around Rs. 5-5.50 crore, which will take its running cume over the Rs. 45 crore mark.

Mardaani 3 is set to emerge as the biggest grosser of its franchise, surpassing Mardaani 2's Rs. 46 crore of lifetime earnings at the Indian box office. The Rani Mukerji starrer is looking to finish its entire run somewhere around Rs. 48 crore to Rs. 50 crore nett, which will be a good result for a female-led film in the post-pandemic times, when A-list starrers are struggling at the box office.

That said, Mardaani turned out to be the only successful female-led franchise from Hindi cinema.

The Box Office Collections for Mardaani 3 in India are as follows:

Day Nett Week One Rs. 25.00 cr. 2nd Friday Rs. 2.00 cr. 2nd Saturday Rs. 3.60 cr. 2nd Sunday Rs. 4.25 cr. 2nd Monday Rs. 1.20 cr. 2nd Tuesday Rs. 1.50 cr. 2nd Wednesday Rs. 1.10 cr. 2nd Thursday Rs. 1.10 cr. 3rd Friday Rs. 0.60 cr. 3rd Saturday Rs. 1.75 cr. 3rd Sunday Rs. 1.10 cr. 3rd Monday Rs. 0.50 cr. (est.) Total Rs. 43.85 cr.

One thing that has been going wrong with films lately is that the costs have increased a lot. A film that used to cost x a couple of years ago has increased to 2x, some even going 3x. Mardaani 3 has done well in this regard as the film has been made in controlled budget. While it does cost 2x of Mardaani 2, the film had solid non-theatrical recoveries, so overall recovery wasn’t an issue. The theatrical recovery will be quite decent at around Rs. 25 crore and will end up as a profitable venture.

