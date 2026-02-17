Mardaani 3 Box Office Collections: Rani Mukerji's cop actioner holds well on 3rd Monday, nears Rs 45 crore mark
Mardaani 3, directed by Abhiraj Minawala, and starring Rani Mukerji in the lead, added Rs. 50 lakh to the tally on its third Monday, bringing the total cume to Rs. 43.85 crore in India.
Yash Raj Films' latest production venture, Mardaani 3 starring Rani Mukerji in the lead role, collected Rs. 50 lakh on its third Monday, registering a drop of 55 percent over the previous day and 15 percent over last Friday. The third week's cume of Mardaani 3 has reached Rs. 3.95 crore nett. It is expected to wrap around Rs. 5-5.50 crore, which will take its running cume over the Rs. 45 crore mark.
Mardaani 3 is set to emerge as the biggest grosser of its franchise, surpassing Mardaani 2's Rs. 46 crore of lifetime earnings at the Indian box office. The Rani Mukerji starrer is looking to finish its entire run somewhere around Rs. 48 crore to Rs. 50 crore nett, which will be a good result for a female-led film in the post-pandemic times, when A-list starrers are struggling at the box office.
That said, Mardaani turned out to be the only successful female-led franchise from Hindi cinema.
The Box Office Collections for Mardaani 3 in India are as follows:
|Day
|Nett
|Week One
|Rs. 25.00 cr.
|2nd Friday
|Rs. 2.00 cr.
|2nd Saturday
|Rs. 3.60 cr.
|2nd Sunday
|Rs. 4.25 cr.
|2nd Monday
|Rs. 1.20 cr.
|2nd Tuesday
|Rs. 1.50 cr.
|2nd Wednesday
|Rs. 1.10 cr.
|2nd Thursday
|Rs. 1.10 cr.
|3rd Friday
|Rs. 0.60 cr.
|3rd Saturday
|Rs. 1.75 cr.
|3rd Sunday
|Rs. 1.10 cr.
|3rd Monday
|Rs. 0.50 cr. (est.)
|Total
|Rs. 43.85 cr.
One thing that has been going wrong with films lately is that the costs have increased a lot. A film that used to cost x a couple of years ago has increased to 2x, some even going 3x. Mardaani 3 has done well in this regard as the film has been made in controlled budget. While it does cost 2x of Mardaani 2, the film had solid non-theatrical recoveries, so overall recovery wasn’t an issue. The theatrical recovery will be quite decent at around Rs. 25 crore and will end up as a profitable venture.
Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.
Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.
ALSO READ: O Romeo Box Office Collections: Shahid Kapoor, Triptii Dimri film drops sharply on Sunday, Nets Rs. 27.50 Cr first weekend in India