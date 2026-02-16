Mardaani 3 Box Office Collections: Rani Mukerji's cop drama collects Rs 3.50 crore in 3rd Weekend, cume nears Rs 45 crore mark

Mardaani 3, directed by Abhiraj Minawala, and starring Rani Mukerji in the lead role, recorded a 30 percent drop yesterday over Valentine's Day. The movie added Rs. 1.10 crore to the tally on 3rd Sunday, wrapping its 3rd weekend at Rs. 3.45 crore nett.

The running cume of Mardaani 3 reached Rs. 43.35 crore nett in 17 days of its theatrical run. Based on the current trends, the movie will cross the Rs. 45 crore mark by the end of its theatrical end. The Rani Mukerji starrer is set to emerge as the bigger grosser of the franchise, surpassing Mardaani 2.

It it manages to hold well for a couple of weeks more, it will end its theatrical end somewhere around Rs. 50 crore mark. It will be a good total for the film, considering it being a female-led film in the post-pandemic times.

One thing that has been going wrong with films lately is that the costs have increased a lot. A film that used to cost x a couple of years ago has increased to 2x, some even going 3x. Mardaani 3 has done well in this regard as the film has been made in controlled budget. While it does cost 2x of Mardaani 2, the film had solid non-theatrical recoveries, so overall recovery wasn’t an issue. The theatrical recovery will be quite decent at around Rs. 25 crore and will end up as a profitable venture.

The Box Office Collections for Mardaani 3 in India are as follows:

Day Nett Week One Rs. 25.00 cr. 2nd Friday Rs. 2.00 cr. 2nd Saturday Rs. 3.60 cr. 2nd Sunday Rs. 4.25 cr. 2nd Monday Rs. 1.20 cr. 2nd Tuesday Rs. 1.50 cr. 2nd Wednesday Rs. 1.10 cr. 2nd Thursday Rs. 1.10 cr. 3rd Friday Rs. 0.60 cr. 3rd Saturday Rs. 1.75 cr. 3rd Sunday Rs. 1.10 cr. (est.) Total Rs. 43.35 cr.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

